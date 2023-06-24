I think it’s safe to say gardening is in my DNA. It’s more than a hobby, it is a family legacy. The lessons learned from my childhood are remembered and passed on to my children and hopefully theirs.

Some of my earliest memories are in the garden. My grandparents lived on the banks of the Green River in southwest Wyoming. Summers were filled with the scent of sweet peas, roses and lilacs. Bouquets of those plus bachelor buttons, flax, daisies and poppies were always on the kitchen table. They also had a huge vegetable garden. In a climate with a growing season of just 30 frost free days, usually not in a row, they managed to grow potatoes, carrots, lettuce, peas, beans, kohlrabi and more.

Cherry Jette is a Wyoming master gardener. 

