I think it’s safe to say gardening is in my DNA. It’s more than a hobby, it is a family legacy. The lessons learned from my childhood are remembered and passed on to my children and hopefully theirs.
Some of my earliest memories are in the garden. My grandparents lived on the banks of the Green River in southwest Wyoming. Summers were filled with the scent of sweet peas, roses and lilacs. Bouquets of those plus bachelor buttons, flax, daisies and poppies were always on the kitchen table. They also had a huge vegetable garden. In a climate with a growing season of just 30 frost free days, usually not in a row, they managed to grow potatoes, carrots, lettuce, peas, beans, kohlrabi and more.
To this day I remain fascinated with kohlrabi, a vegetable that seems to defy the laws of physics. For anyone not familiar with it, they grow on top of the soil with only one thin root holding and nurturing it until it reaches the size of a baseball.
My grandmother was a tough, full blood, German woman who enjoyed red beers and Pall Mall menthols. She stood less than 5 feet tall and weighed less than 100 pounds. However, the moose that frequented her garden were no match. She would chase them off with a broom and a string of German cuss words that would probably make a sailor blush.
Late summer was filled with canning — everything! We would gather everyone willing to help and several preteens who weren’t necessarily willing but didn’t have the option not to help. Family stories were shared and there was never a shortage of laughter as we loaded up Mason jars with our harvest.
My father started growing a large garden several years after my grandmother passed. We lived across the street from my grandparents’ house, but the moose never seemed to cross the street. No doubt they remembered my grandmother.
My father provided not only for our family, but also the entire town. We lived in a small town where agriculture and energy production were the main industries. He cultivated about a quarter acre of potatoes and another quarter acre of other vegetables. He made sure any family in need had several pounds of potatoes and whatever else was in season.
He was inventive as well. To help extend his season, he purchased a large oilfield water tank, painted it black and filled it from our artesian well. His plants enjoyed warm waterings. He figured the plant roots were similar to us and preferred to soak their feet (roots) in warm water rather than icy cold.
He was famous for his Dutch oven potatoes and rhubarb custard pie. He would make sauerkraut in huge ceramic vats. My all-time favorite, though, was baby potatoes, fresh carrots and peas in a thick cream sauce. A close second is a fresh tomato sandwich.
A few years ago, my sister and I put in a garden, which turned out pretty good. The following year we had potatoes volunteer. We have no doubt that Dad had a hand in that.
My flower garden consists almost entirely of plants given to me by friends. I, in turn, share them with others. I love walking out in the spring seeing the light purple iris given to me by a dear friend who moved to Florida a few years ago. She may be a thousand miles away, but those gorgeous blooms make it feel like she’s still here with me.
Gardening grounds me (excuse the pun). It’s about possibilities and transformation. The tiniest seeds can become huge plants that can feed a family. It’s about caring and nurturing. It’s also about sharing. I love bringing a bouquet to someone who is least expecting it, or fresh veggies to a neighbor and seeing the smile on their face as they reminisce about the gardens where they grew up.
What about you? What inspired you to become a gardener?
Cherry Jette is a Wyoming master gardener.