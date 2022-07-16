IMPACT Sheridan is responsible for identification and development of our area’s innovative, growth-oriented startup and early-stage entrepreneurs. As such, we are a portion of Sheridan’s overall economic development strategy, which also includes the retention and expansion of existing businesses and opportunistically attracting new businesses to our community that will become an asset to Sheridan.
IMPACT is a participant in the Sheridan Economic Development Taskforce, a group made up of many civic and community organizations that are responsible for economic development activities. Recently, the EDTF, in conjunction with the Wyoming Business Council, has announced it is sponsoring a community review of the Sheridan area. It will be called “Sheridan Thrive 2035."
What is a community review? The Wyoming Business Council has done several of these across the state — it’s a precursor to a community’s strategic planning process that involves community leaders, business owners and residents. It helps leaders assess current opinions, attitudes and perspectives about an area, as well as what folks believe might make it better.
Our Sheridan community review will incorporate two elements: a survey that area residents can fill out either in person or online, and a series of facilitated forums or “listening sessions” that will provide additional feedback and help clarify some of the survey responses.
The survey process will kick off at the July Third Thursday Street Festival on July 21 — EDTF representatives will have a booth and survey forms to distribute. The anonymous survey has three simple questions and one bit of information to collect, as follows: What do you value about your community? What do you value about the Sheridan area? What would like to see in the future, say 10-15 years from now? The respondent’s zip code will be requested so data cuts can be made between city and county residents and discern input from people that are from out of our area.
Wyoming Business Council staff will work with EDTF members to plan and conduct the listening session forums, most likely in early November. Attempts will be made to gather live feedback from a cross-section of area groups so that all community stakeholders will have opportunities for feedback.
If the review is successful, the Sheridan community will gain increased clarity about current opportunities and longer-term goals that may help improve the local economy and raise the quality of life for area residents. The EDTF hopes the process will help create a coordinated and coherent strategic plan our friends and neighbors can benefit from.
The Wyoming Business Council can use the feedback to support future grant applications and help Sheridan community leaders gain information on available funding and other resources to support strategic plan objectives. Sheridan is very fortunate to have support on this project.
In addition to upcoming Third Thursdays, the EDTF will encourage survey participation through a wide variety of groups and venues. The Sheridan County website will soon have a link to the survey on the website landing page.
We look forward to everyone’s participation in this process to continue making Sheridan a great place to live, work and play.