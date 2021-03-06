The sun has shone all week and while the fields currently resemble large, muddy pig pens, softball season is just around the corner.
Last year, the Sheridan Mystix organized and the program boasted one girls team with athletes between the ages of 9 and 12. The team finished third in its division at state and that success meant growth for the program.
The travel softball program rebranded to the Wyoming Mystix and now partners with families out of Buffalo to host four competitive teams. One includes girls ages 10 and younger. There are two teams for girls ages 10-12, and a fourth team features girls ages 13-14.
Each team will participate in at least six tournaments this summer, traveling to compete in Billings, Gillette and Rapid City, South Dakota, primarily. They've been practicing since February (some even sooner) and are all itching to get outside onto the dirt and hone their skills for the season.
The growth of the program hasn't come without pains, though. Just as the girls themselves figure out who they are, what they represent and what they are capable of, so has the Mystix organization. Luckily, we have a group of dedicated parents and some coaches — like me — who don't have daughters on the team, but love the game.
In the process of forming, travel teams in the area have experimented with combining age groups. This can be dangerous for girls with a broad range of skills and strength. As decisions to avoid that at all costs were made, it has also meant that some girls — particularly those now older than age 14 — have found themselves without a team the last couple of years. Despite efforts to recruit via word of mouth and through social media, we've never had enough girls in Sheridan to field an entire team in the 16U category, even if we utilized players from Buffalo.
So first, let me say, if you are between the ages of 14 and 16 and hope to play softball — let me know. If we find enough girls, we'll happily host a team.
The folks behind the Sheridan Mystix are confident that will not be an issue moving forward, as the girls in the younger age groups have expressed interest in continuing with the sport through their high school years. They even hope to lobby a local school district to add the sport to the high school repertoire. So each year, as the girls get older, they'll move into new age groups. Behind them, as the Mystix work with the Sheridan Recreation District and other stakeholders, younger girls will continue to fill the ranks.
As the dirt and grass continue to dry across Sheridan County and the temperatures lure us outside, don't forget about the girls of summer, who will be representing Sheridan and Johnson counties across the region. And, again, if you're a girl between the ages of 14 and 16, let me know if you want to play ball this summer. You can contact me at kristen.czaban@thesheridanpress.com or wyomingmystix@gmail.com.