Spring is here. As winter finally begins loosening its grip, we’ll soon see the changes of the new season take hold. The piles of snow will eventually melt, and flowers will sprout up from the ground.
Spring brings a renewed excitement for life. It’s the perfect time to throw open the windows and soak up the sun. It’s also a great time to focus on both personal and professional growth and increase your knowledge. The Chamber has an outstanding opportunity to help you do just that.
Next month, we will host our eighth Ignite Conference at Sheridan College. Coordinated by our Business Retention and Expansion Committee, Ignite will be May 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is designed for professionals at every level to learn new, innovative ideas and best practices, plus acquire vital information to help spark their professional development and business growth.
The full-day conference allows attendees to choose from 16 different training courses that best fit their unique professional development and business needs. Ignite offers two morning and two afternoon sessions, each with four different courses from which to choose. It also includes a bonus lunch and keynote session, as well as a wrap-up session. For the third year in a row, we’re partnering with Impact Sheridan to include an entrepreneurial track as part of the conference.
Session one provides attendees a chance to learn how to boost employee engagement and retention by utilizing stay interviews, the ability to better understand and use social media platforms, an opportunity to grow in their own leadership by learning the ten good rules for leaders or to find out how to use a business model canvas to frame a new business idea.
Following session one and a short refreshment break, session two convenes and includes topnotch training on how to handle resistance, how to communicate your value to your customers, how to build a strong culture for your organization or how to build your business’s brand foundation.
On conclusion of session two, attendees can refuel, network and learn with Ignite’s lunch session keynote speaker, who will share key insights into managing change when change keeps coming. Following the keynote, we’ll convene session three, where attendees can learn how to develop an effective team, how to leverage advance marketing analytics to stay competitive, how to expand their emotional intelligence or how to build and strengthen customer relationships through their marketing message.
Session four includes education on maximizing workflow from idea to completion, motivating different generations, brand storytelling in the digital world or determining business valuation from business creation to exit. When done, we’ll cap the day with a bonus wrap-up session that will help attendees reflect and take their newfound knowledge to the next level, helping them to Ignite not only their businesses but themselves.
This year’s Ignite Conference is sure to be one of the best yet. Don’t miss this valuable opportunity right here in Sheridan. Registration is open and discounts are available for multiple attendees from a business. For detailed information on the sessions, our topnotch presenters and wonderful sponsors, please check out our website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
Dixie Johnson is CEO of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.