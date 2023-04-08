09-23-2020 Ignite Conference_KC 004.jpg
Peak Consulting’s Laura Lehan gives a presentation on strategic planning during the Ignite Conference Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Spring is here. As winter finally begins loosening its grip, we’ll soon see the changes of the new season take hold. The piles of snow will eventually melt, and flowers will sprout up from the ground.

Spring brings a renewed excitement for life. It’s the perfect time to throw open the windows and soak up the sun.  It’s also a great time to focus on both personal and professional growth and increase your knowledge. The Chamber has an outstanding opportunity to help you do just that.

Dixie Johnson is CEO of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

