Before pulling on your boots to get Wyo’d on opening night of rodeo this year, we hope you will also consider giving to your favorite local nonprofit — because July 12 is also WyoGives day. There are over 30 Sheridan County nonprofits who are participating in this 24-hour day of giving. We hope many of you will support and get involved with these impactful pillars of our community.
Supporting the Wyoming nonprofit sector on this special day of giving has become a yearly tradition. The Wyoming Nonprofit Network launched the WyoGives fundraising idea during the 2020 pandemic when many nonprofits around the state had to cancel their fundraising initiatives. It proved to be a massive success and this intense, one day of giving has only gained traction since. Now there are T-shirts, #showuswy fans, a Facebook page, videos, toolkits and local collaboratives to help over 250 organizations around Wyoming make it a successful fundraiser. This event, designed to bring the state together as one community, raised over $3.2 million in 2022.
Did you know there are 3,500 charitable nonprofit organizations operating and representing every county in Wyoming? These organizations, defined by the IRS as 501(c)(3), are different than other nonprofits in that they must benefit the broad public interest. These amazing organizations are essential, provide a multitude of services and span a variety of passions and visions for a vibrant and healthy community. Perhaps you are one who is highly engaged with your local nonprofits, but if you aren’t, I want to encourage you to get to know them and the work that they do. Information from Evaluating the Economic Impact of the Nonprofit Sector in Wyoming, February 2022 (a report from the UW Center for Business and Economic Analysis) showed that the charitable nonprofit sector directly employs 16,800 Wyomingites, 8% of Wyoming’s non-government workforce. And including indirect and induced effects, this sector’s activities support 21,493 jobs and over $2.2 billion in output. This is not even calculating the tremendous amount of volunteer hours and in-kind help that make up the backbone of support. Simply put, Wyoming nonprofits are an indispensable part of our communities and economic diversity.
As a board member of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network, I am always looking for that champion among our state legislative representatives who will not only recognize the incredible work that is being done to strengthen our communities, but also advocate for this sector. WyoGives provides an opportunity to not just financially support, but to also get to know this important workforce. So, as you begin to pull on your boots for the first night of rodeo to get Wyo’d, we all hope you will get WyoGive’d as well. So, mark your calendars for July 12 — and in the meantime, get to know the missions of our Wyoming nonprofits.
Khale Century Reno is executive director of Wyoming Wilderness Association and a Wyoming Nonprofit Network board member.