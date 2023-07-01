07-01-23 OUTDOORS column 2 wyogives wwaweb.jpg
Ace and his pup Decker help advocate for WyoGives last year. This 24-hour day of giving is July 12, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Khale Century Reno

Before pulling on your boots to get Wyo’d on opening night of rodeo this year, we hope you will also consider giving to your favorite local nonprofit — because July 12 is also WyoGives day. There are over 30 Sheridan County nonprofits who are participating in this 24-hour day of giving. We hope many of you will support and get involved with these impactful pillars of our community.

Supporting the Wyoming nonprofit sector on this special day of giving has become a yearly tradition. The Wyoming Nonprofit Network launched the WyoGives fundraising idea during the 2020 pandemic when many nonprofits around the state had to cancel their fundraising initiatives. It proved to be a massive success and this intense, one day of giving has only gained traction since. Now there are T-shirts, #showuswy fans, a Facebook page, videos, toolkits and local collaboratives to help over 250 organizations around Wyoming make it a successful fundraiser. This event, designed to bring the state together as one community, raised over $3.2 million in 2022.

Khale Century Reno is executive director of Wyoming Wilderness Association and a Wyoming Nonprofit Network board member. 

