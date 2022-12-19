When I was growing up we had many Christmas traditions that I still think of fondly. As we formed our own little family, some of those traditions were easy to transpose into our life in Sheridan, and others like feeding cattle on Christmas morning were a bit more challenging to replicate in town.
A tradition we adopted a few years ago started from a gift from our dear neighbors, Elizabeth and JT Craft. It was a gift set with a little wooden manger, a pile of straw and a wonderful book. The book shared a story of a father who carved a little tiny manger the month before Christmas and then shared with his children they could add straw to the manger each time they helped others. In the story, the parents started the tradition by tidying their children’s rooms, and assisting in other ways without being asked. The children then started helping one another and then others in the community.
Every time they helped, the hay was added to the manger and the family grew in the gift of giving rather than receiving. By Christmas the little manger was full of hay to cradle baby Jesus’ head, who was then placed in his soft straw-lined manger.
After reading the story each December, my children eagerly go about looking for ways to help others and, as a result, get to place a piece of straw in the manger. Sometimes they make each other’s beds, sometimes they help with laundry or other household chores, or they identify some way they were kind or helpful at school or on the weekends. Other times one sister will identify something the other sister did that was super kind and helpful. And then…inevitably they fight over who gets to be the helper earning hay, and then they often bicker over who should put baby Jesus into the manger based on their personal straw contribution tallies. (We are still working on the finer details of the tradition and motivations behind being helpful).
Overall, the book and the practice of giving of ourselves has brought a surprising amount of energy to our Christmas season. And while I love watching my children’s faces on Christmas morning as their material dreams come true, the new joy of putting straw in the manger has quickly surpassed that Christmas morning momentary explosion of joy.
The giving practice is more pure, longer lasting in its effects. I wanted more of that feeling in our Christmas season; more ways to tie my mindset to the purpose of the season. So, as I have done with all Christmas tasks- I started with a list. I have started listing all the ways I prepare for Christmas and new ways to give and receive throughout the season. Here are a few ideas I have had in this new path of thought:
• I want to give up more screen time and receive more time for a phone call or real-life conversation.
• I want to give up grousing about snow removal and start receiving more joy in coming clothed and ready to shovel where I need, and relish in the joy that I can still tromp through snow with relative ease.
• I want to give up rushing around to buy the right amount of presents and start receiving the mindfulness to pause and think of what that loved one needs most, emotionally, physically, or spiritually this season, and provide a gift that responds to those needs.
• I want to give up the noise of the season and receive more nights of silent anticipation.
All of these ideas make me think about the days before my second child was due to arrive. I folded the baby clothes with such care, I cleaned the house with such profound new energy and I held my first daughter tightly in these last minutes of “just us.” Every moment felt like a gift in this perfect anticipation. That is what I want most in this Christmas season, the gift of preparing and waiting with anticipation.
Liz Cassiday is executive director at the Sheridan County YMCA.