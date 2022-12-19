Christmas Nativity stock.jpg
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

When I was growing up we had many Christmas traditions that I still think of fondly. As we formed our own little family, some of those traditions were easy to transpose into our life in Sheridan, and others like feeding cattle on Christmas morning were a bit more challenging to replicate in town.

A tradition we adopted a few years ago started from a gift from our dear neighbors, Elizabeth and JT Craft. It was a gift set with a little wooden manger, a pile of straw and a wonderful book. The book shared a story of a father who carved a little tiny manger the month before Christmas and then shared with his children they could add straw to the manger each time they helped others. In the story, the parents started the tradition by tidying their children’s rooms, and assisting in other ways without being asked. The children then started helping one another and then others in the community.

Liz Cassiday is executive director at the Sheridan County YMCA.

