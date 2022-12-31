“You can’t judge a book by its cover,” the adage goes. For much the same reason, you can’t judge a bill by its bill title.
Yet, people often do assume the content and merit of a bill merely by the bill title. Thus, bills are often given grandiose names that imply the future of the Republic lies in the balance, and that a “No” vote reflects poorly on the legislator’s intelligence, motives, patriotism — or all three.
How could anybody oppose “The Patriot Act”? Or the “Inflation Reduction Act”?
Clearly, closer scrutiny is in order. More senior members of the Wyoming Legislature, nearly now all retired or shuffled from this mortal coil, tutored me over the years on ways to size up a bill, and I draw those lessons together here.
First, is the bill clear and well written? Poorly crafted legislation doesn’t serve the public well.
Second, is it too broadly written such that it goes further than needed to achieve its desired purpose? Bills should be narrowly tailored so as to avoid unintended consequences from going further than needed to address the purported aim of the bill.
Third, is the bill ready? Sometimes an idea is advanced that needs more time to percolate to help people understand it. An interim study by a committee may help with understanding the need well enough to command a majority, or sway popular opinion. It is common for bills to come back three times — or more — to successive sessions of the Legislature before being enacted.
Fourth, does the bill address a real problem? Sometimes legislation is inspired by a news story, or a personal experience of a constituent. Is that sufficient to justify a new law on the books? If there is a problem elsewhere in the nation, is it a problem in Wyoming? Some bills fail after they are found to be “a solution in search of a problem.”
An example of a bill with a great title that failed for good reasons comes to mind — the “Voter Identification bill." I thought that it was a great sounding title, and a good bill, so I signed on as a cosponsor. This bill required that anyone wanting to register to vote must present a valid ID, such as a driver’s license. It was opposed by AARP, as there are some seniors who lack an ID of the types mandated in the law. And there were, as I recall, some other objections.
The bill failed. Not all of those who voted against it were not, as some claimed, RINOs (Republican In Name Only). Rather, it reflected a feeling that the bill needed more work — and it did.
The bill was assigned for study to an interim committee. The members of that committee, and the prime sponsor, reworked the bill to accommodate the concerns of AARP and other issues, and in the next session the bill was brought back, and passed.
Clearly, there is more to crafting good legislation than a great sounding title.
Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.