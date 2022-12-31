“You can’t judge a book by its cover,” the adage goes. For much the same reason, you can’t judge a bill by its bill title.

Yet, people often do assume the content and merit of a bill merely by the bill title. Thus, bills are often given grandiose names that imply the future of the Republic lies in the balance, and that a “No” vote reflects poorly on the legislator’s intelligence, motives, patriotism — or all three.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.

