If you’ve ever watched “The Office”, Jan hit the nail on the head with the single line “There will always be a million reasons not to do something”.
Let’s face it, we all have some procrastination in us, even if we don’t want to and it’s time to stop making excuses or blaming everyone or everything else for the way our lives are playing out. While not everything is in our control, the way we react to and deal with each situation is in our control.
Excuses, they’re everywhere.
I have to run the kids from here to there.
It might make me uncomfortable.
I’m not in good enough shape.
We’ve heard them. We’ve used them. But is it the circumstance holding us back or is it our mindset?
I’d wager it’s our mindset. Sure, some circumstances truly are exceptionally difficult and out of our control, but life happens and things pop up out of nowhere, and we must adjust. It makes achieving the things that need done more difficult, but not impossible. If it were impossible, we wouldn’t hear stories about people that go through extreme hardships doing miraculous things, and no, I don’t believe that they just “get lucky." They put the work in, they are tenacious, they set aside all excuses they could use and they aren’t afraid of failing until they succeed.
Now is a perfect time to stop validating excuses. Stop self-sabotaging and keeping life as predictable as possible by holding back. Where would you be if you just went for it?
Complete the tasks. Set a new goal. Grab the opportunity and go for it. What is there to lose?
Desiree Pearce is senior director of operations for the Sheridan County YMCA.