11-11-21 pitch night 2web.jpg
IMPACT Sheridan Director Scot Rendall introduces the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2021. Rendall works with each finalist at IMPACT Sheridan, a business incubator for entrepreneurs.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

IMPACT Sheridan is in the home stretch of the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge. Earlier this month, our community judge panel selected six finalists to progress to Pitch Night for the opportunity to access a share of the $100,000 seed fund if they are named a winner.

The current competition has produced another group of very intriguing plans, and we’ll share a few details below.

Scot Rendall is director of IMPACT 307 in the Sheridan area.

