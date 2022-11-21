Thanksgiving stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Growing up in the '60s was sweet for many reasons. One of the best parts about growing up when we did was the holidays — starting with Thanksgiving. (I could start with Halloween, but as a child I was restricted to a five-block radius whereas my brothers were allowed free access to the entire town — guess at 63 years young I’m still bitter).

School got out and we began looking forward to days ahead of fun in the snow, feasting and family time. Food tasted better (probably because I wasn’t in charge of preparing) and seemed special but there was a lot more involved in our holiday celebrations.

Sandy Sare is membership director at the Sheridan County YMCA.

Recommended for you