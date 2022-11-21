Growing up in the '60s was sweet for many reasons. One of the best parts about growing up when we did was the holidays — starting with Thanksgiving. (I could start with Halloween, but as a child I was restricted to a five-block radius whereas my brothers were allowed free access to the entire town — guess at 63 years young I’m still bitter).
School got out and we began looking forward to days ahead of fun in the snow, feasting and family time. Food tasted better (probably because I wasn’t in charge of preparing) and seemed special but there was a lot more involved in our holiday celebrations.
1. No cellphones. We connected with people differently. Even if we were watching a football game on TV we managed to look and converse with each other more. Or, we were engrossed in a card or board game. We simply talked more. We weren’t busy updating our social media but instead opted for a walk before enjoying dessert or a second round of leftovers.
2. Remembering our parents and grandparents preparing the holiday feast. Dinners were a labor of love. Families showed up the night before or early in the morning to make the stuffing, bake pies or prepare the bird. There were traditions throughout the day, and this included certain foods. For me, one of the traditions will always be apple salad with walnuts, pineapple, marshmallows and real whipped cream. When my mom was growing up this was especially a treat for her and her siblings. Thank goodness scalloped oysters were finally fazed out.
3. Stores were closed and Black Friday was a thing of the future. The day wasn’t scheduled around shopping. If you had a job in retail, you were guaranteed the day off to be with family and friends.
4. Make your memories your gifts. We’re thrilled to have our daughter and her family here from Australia for the holidays. While we have curtailed the gift giving considerably, we are still brainstorming, and heartstorming (just made that word up), on how to make the time spent together special. How to create those memories that bring back joyful laughter in the years to come. We want everyone to remember the great time we spent together versus what gift they received under the tree.
With the holiday season we are all being gifted an opportunity to slow down and make deliberate choices on how we spend our time together. Give yourself permission to release those things that seem stressful.
We could all use a little of the '60s holidays in our lives. Even if you didn’t like scalloped oysters or watching football, chances are you still miss those days and the way you felt around this time of year. Tuck your memories away in your heart to bring out and share over and over again in the years to come. And be thankful you don’t have to take “one small spoonful” of scalloped oysters.
