Today we will be talking about gut health. The gut, or gastrointestinal (G.I.) tract, generally refers to the stomach, through the small and large intestines, and out the rectum and anus. I will include some discussion of the upper GI tract, or esophagus, as well.

I think it is important to first review some definitions. The term bowel refers to the intestines below the stomach. A bowel movement is poop. Stool is poop. Constipation, while different for everybody, signifies harder, less frequent bowel movements that require straining. Diarrhea, also different between individuals, signifies looser, more frequent bowel movements, typically very watery.

Dr. Kristopher C. Schamber, MD, FACP, is the medical director for Sheridan Memorial Hospital's primary care office.

