“Happiness is not a matter of intensity, but of balance, order, rhythm and harmony.” This powerful quote comes from Thomas Merton, a distinguished writer of our time, as well as influential theologian and social activist. It provides a glimpse at this promoter of peace and communication among all cultures and religions. Merton studied many doctrines, disciplines and schools of philosophical thought; he wrote in depth about the human experience, examining what other philosophers and writers sought and experienced in their pursuit of happiness.
To be content, delighted and full of joy most of the time creates a basic recipe for happiness. Meeting both challenges and good fortune with equal zeal and a commitment to self-care through body-friendly and supportive practices for the heart, mind and soul are consequential when seeking a fulfilling life.
However, going overboard with practices can bring strongly acute emotions into play, laced with severity, fury and forcefulness. This unleashes a tenseness that can easily emote anxiety and nervousness, much of the time leading to fury, even violent outbursts. Then, our “happy place” becomes thwarted, lost in overly dramatic moments. We are human and life happens; we all have our moments. Yet, minimizing exaggerated incidents that are potentially unconstructive forces in our lives is possible.
Allowing a little harmony into each day generates accord, cooperation and peaceful times, even amid the chaos of the world all around us. It is critical to focus on balance each day; overdoing can do as much harm as doing nothing at all. Mental steadiness and emotional stability are nurtured through balancing practices of calming behavior, working toward equity, simply focusing on being impartial and always fair when dealing with others. This brings greater symmetry into experiencing life by developing a purposeful lifestyle that aligns with the overall order and regularity of the universe.
Consider these terrific balancing practice examples: being good to people and kind to Mother Nature, perfect ways to contribute to a better world and ultimately increase personal happiness.
Finally, the flow in life’s patterns denotes another critical aspect in creating happiness through a more harmonious life experience. Rhythm encompasses regularity, a sensitive uniform pulsing that defines the systematic occurrence and, many times, reoccurrence throughout life, of learning experiences. Just as rhythm in music, art, dance and literature contain repeated motifs, patterns at regular intervals, or even irregular elements, so too life becomes more harmonious as we endeavor to balance, order and contribute fully to the rise and ebb of our rippling experiential waves. Thus, the ability to handle life’s daily ups and downs, various aspects such as career, health, family and relationships, depends on continually cultivating self-care, creating meaning and contentment through commitment to practices that solidly ground us and embrace harmony, fulfilling personal intentions for purposeful living.
Harmony begets happiness as a pleasing combination of mindful cooperation, order, balance and rhythm in our daily lives, if only we allow it to … moment by precious moment.