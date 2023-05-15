The Wyoming Property Tax Refund Program for property taxes billed in 2022 is now open, and Wyoming people should be asking themselves, their friends and their neighbors if they have submitted their application because many people will qualify this year who may not have been eligible in the past.
Eligibility is based on three general categories: residency, income and assets.
First, under the residency requirement, a person or family may qualify if they own their home, have occupied the residence for at least nine months of 2022, have been Wyoming residents for the past five years and have proof that they have paid both halves of their 2022 property taxes. This is important because if your taxes are paid by your mortgage company, they are not due until May of 2023 so may not have been paid yet.
Second, the household income for all of the adult members in the home added together must be less than or equal to 125% of the median income for the county in which they reside, or the statewide median, whichever is greater. For Sheridan County, 125% of the 2022 median household income is $86,400, which is also 125% of the state median household income.
And finally, the program for 2022 allows people to own personal assets worth up to $150,000 per adult household member and still be eligible. In other words, if people own other real estate, bank accounts and investments, the total value of those items may not exceed $150,000 per household member. However, certain items may be excluded from the list of personal property. People may exclude the value of their home, a car for each adult household member and any retirement accounts (IRAs, 401k plans, cash value of life insurance policies, medical savings accounts, etc.). If you believe you may meet the requirements in all three categories, but you are not sure about your income levels, take a look at your 2022 tax return. Go ahead, dig it out of the drawer. For some people, the idea of searching for information on a tax return may seem overwhelming or confusing, but focusing on very specific line numbers will give you the information you need. The good news is that it does not matter if you filed a 1040 or a 1040-SR, the line numbers to look at will be the same.
Essentially, you need to examine the lines that show various sources of income to determine if additions need to be considered. So grab a piece of scratch paper, a calculator and a pencil to record what you find, and I will walk you through the process. I suggest you write the numbers in a column so it will be easy to add them together.
Start by writing down the number labeled “total income” found on Line 9. Next, look at “Tax-exempt interest” found on Line 2a. (This is located to the left of Line 2b). If there is a number there, write it on the scratch paper below the number from Line 9. If Line 2a is blank, write a zero below the number from Line 9.
Determining the next number will involve a two-step process. Look at “IRA distributions,” Line 4a. Compare that number to the number on “Taxable amount,” Line 4b. If both lines are blank, or if the two numbers are the same, write another zero in the column on your scratch paper and proceed to Line 5a. If the two numbers are different, subtract Line 4b from Line 4a and write the difference as the third number in the column on the scratch paper.
The directions for Lines 5 and 6 are similar to Line 4. Look at “Pensions and annuities,” Line 5a. Compare it to Line 5b. If both lines are blank, or if the two numbers are the same, write another zero on the scratch paper. However, if the two numbers are different, subtract Line 5b from Line 5a and write the difference as the fourth number in the column on the scratch paper.
Repeat the process for “Social security benefits,” Line 6a and its partner Line 6b. Compare the two numbers. If both lines are blank, or if the two numbers are the same, write another zero on the scratch paper. However, if the two numbers are different, subtract Line 6b from Line 6a and write the difference as the last number in the column on the scratch paper.
Now, add the five numbers in the column. If this number is $86,400 or less, and you meet the other requirements, you are likely eligible for the tax refund of up to 75% of your 2022 property taxes.
According to Department of Revenue Director Brenda Henson, the application for property tax refunds can be procured by calling the state revenue department office at 307-777-7320, going online to WPTRS.wyyo.gov or from your local county treasurer’s office. Application deadline for tax year 2022 refunds is June 5.
If you need assistance filling out the application, people in the treasurer’s office can help. Take along your federal tax return. If any adult member of the household is not required to file a federal tax return, take along copies of all statements they received regarding Social Security, retirement and all other income.