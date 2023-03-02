20220307 DaveKinskey03-ms.jpg

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, discusses legislation in Senate Chambers Monday, March 7, 2022, in Cheyenne. Kinskey is one of six members of a joint conference committee working on redistricting legislation.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

As we approach the end of this session, it is time to take stock of some losses, wins and work yet to be done.

Property Tax Reform — sadly, little action. Of 21 bills introduced on the subject, only one survives. Many bills failed early, others took a bit more time. I am mystified as to the why of that. The bill that left the Senate, a reduction in the percentage of assessed value, was, I thought, a good bill. But, it died too, awaiting action by the House that never came.

Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.

Recommended for you