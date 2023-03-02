As we approach the end of this session, it is time to take stock of some losses, wins and work yet to be done.
Property Tax Reform — sadly, little action. Of 21 bills introduced on the subject, only one survives. Many bills failed early, others took a bit more time. I am mystified as to the why of that. The bill that left the Senate, a reduction in the percentage of assessed value, was, I thought, a good bill. But, it died too, awaiting action by the House that never came.
The lone survivor is a bill that amends the current property tax reduction program but increases the number of people who can qualify. The law has an income test and an asset test, and both must be low enough for someone to receive a reduction. The bill substantially increases the income and assets one is permitted to have, so many more will be eligible.
It is not ideal. The ideal would be a reduction for everyone. But, a reduction for those most in need is a far better than no relief at all for anybody.
A bill I put together — Health Care Facilities and Clergy — has been signed into law. The bill declared ministers, priests, deacons, rabbis, pastors and so forth as “essential health care workers.” During the COVID pandemic, patients sick or dying in the hospital or nursing home were not allowed the benefit of clergy because only essential health care workers could be admitted to medical facilities. Hopefully, by declaring clergy as essential, this bill would change that outcome in the next pandemic.
I was motivated by the experience of many others, and by personal experience. My father was admitted to the hospital during the pandemic. He was a lifelong Catholic, and we knew he’d want a visit from a priest, and we wanted him to have the benefit of last rites. But, that was barred from happening.
By the grace of God, he was discharged to home, where he received last rites, and passed with family in attendance.
I had the time to draft the bill, but, because of my Appropriations Committee work, didn’t have the time to do all that needed to be done to shepherd it through the legislative process. I reached out to a House colleague, John Bear of Gillette, to see if he knew of someone who would be interested. He referred me to Abbey Angelos, a freshman legislator.
Her father is a pastor who, too, was locked out of medical facilities during the pandemic, so she was motivated to work the bill — which she did, in admirable style. She was at the governor’s side when the bill was signed into law.
As I write, there is still quite a bit left to do in these last few days. The budget is done, but there are still bills outstanding for capital construction, school construction, allocation of ARPA funds and legislation to improve investment returns on the state’s billions.
So, it’s back to work for me — thoughts of a return home must be set aside for now.
Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.