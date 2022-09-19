2016_Cath Lab_ Photo[59]web.jpg

Staff works at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital cath lab in 2016. Hospital staff is focusing on prevention during World Heart Day Sept. 29.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

As we approach World Heart Day, Sept. 29, a day created to spread awareness about cardiovascular disease, we find it fitting to address ways to combat it. Here at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, we diagnose and treat many forms of heart disease. This article addresses Heart Failure, what it is, risk factors, diagnosis and self-care.

Heart failure is a very common disease affecting 6.2 million Americans (CDC September 8, 2020). It is more prevalent than all forms of cancer combined. Heart failure occurs when fluid accumulates in the body because the heart is not able to pump efficiently. High blood pressure, diabetes, coronary artery disease and age can all contribute to causing this illness. Symptoms of heart failure can include fatigue, shortness of breath and swelling. As our population becomes older and more sedentary, we expect heart failure to become more widespread.

Jennifer Graslie is a physician assistant with Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Heart Center. 

