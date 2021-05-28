There's nothing more invigorating than completing a long hike or backpacking trip by yourself. Many hikes are taken because nature is beautiful and brings people back to their roots.
When you choose to do this, you end up putting yourself on a mission of self-reliance. You are entrusting the success of the entire trip to yourself. Your safety depends solely on the choices you make, and no matter how freeing a solo hike can be, this can be a fairly dangerous activity.
To maximize your chances of safety for yourself, as well as for the environment, there are many things you should consider before you make the decision to venture into the wild world alone.
Check conditions
One of the very first things you need to do when planning a solo hike is to check out the conditions of the area. If this is a first-time solo hike, you should stick to a trail that is popular or familiar to you. Investigate as much as you can about your desired destination— what the trail itself is like, what the elevation gain is, if there are any crossings over water, animals of the area, any current maintenance happening and the weather forecast for the day you're planning to go. Looking into these things is a way to ensure you know what you're getting yourself into and allows you to prepare for worst-case scenarios beforehand.
Tell someone your plan
Once you've determined where you're going, when and for approximately how long, tell someone your plan. Providing a good description of the trails you plan to be on, as well as the expected timeframe of the trip, gives someone else the tools to thoroughly explain the location you're supposed to be in to authorities. This is helpful for if you end up getting lost or if you run into an uncontrollable, sticky situation where you cannot get back on time.
You may also consider purchasing a satellite communicator. These are typically a bit pricey, but your life is much more valuable and worth caring for. Satellite communicators allow you to send messages to your family and friends even when your phone would typically have no service. With one of these, you could update your point of contact with your location as often as you'd like. If you find yourself in trouble, it would also allow for you to contact authorities yourself.
On another note, even if you know where you're going or if you have a trail map downloaded to a personal device, you should have a paper map of where you are with you. That way, if your phone dies, or you get turned around to somewhere you aren't entirely familiar with, you have a physical copy of where you are to keep you or get you back on track.
Be aware
When by yourself, you should be weary of wearing headphones. Music does a great job of keeping you focused and motivated and seems to add some flavor to many already exciting moments. Unfortunately, it can also serve as a distraction. If you wear headphones while solo hiking, you have the potential to run into a plethora of problems — you could fail to notice animals that you shouldn't get close to; not realize other threats to your safety such as other people or damages to the trail itself; you could miss a dangerous situation that someone else has gotten into; or you could simply go the wrong way. If you want to listen to music during your solo hike, make it a point to leave one headphone out, or to keep the volume as low as you can.
Check wildlife
If you are going to your local park to walk one of the trails there, you probably won't need a can of bear spray. However, if you're hiking alone in the mountains, or if you know you're in bear or mountain lion territory, then you should keep a kind of defensive item on you. Animals often don’t want to be messed with or bothered, so taking steps to actively not sneak up on them (such as purposely being loud, or backing up quickly and quietly, without sudden big or jerky movements as soon as you see them) will, for the most part, keep both you and the animal from a horrible interaction. Often it is better to prepare for a worst-case scenario than to not prepare at all.
Bring adequate supplies
Make sure you bring adequate food and water for the amount of time you plan to be on the trail. It's not a bad idea to overpack on those things, as long as your backpack isn't too heavy. If you happen to get lost for a little while, increasing your time in the wilderness, the extra snacks and water will come in handy while you figure out a good solution. Also, if solo hiking becomes a thing for you, maybe invest in a LifeStraw or water purification tablets/drops to drink water from any general water source you find while hiking.
Pack in, pack out
This is a huge part of Leave No Trace. If you eat and your food is biodegradable, do not be tempted to throw it onto the forest floor so it can decompose and be out of your hands. Doing so contributes to feeding the wildlife, which has the potential to create a higher rate of human-wildlife conflict, as animals become more aggressive in their search for food. Pack in, pack out also includes more than food — and yes, I'm talking to you, the person that's almost overjoyed by the fact that they can go to the bathroom anywhere they'd like. If you bring TP, you have to keep it in your possession whether it's used or not.
Make sure you've familiarized yourself with any regulations on human waste for the area you're hiking in — you might be OK to dig a hole and cover it up, but you may have to pack it out like everything else. If you have to go to the bathroom in general, here are two good rules: 1) Look for the tree farthest away from you. Walk to it. Once there, look for the next tree that's farthest away from you. That's your destination. With this rule, you'll most likely be in the clear of running into someone else. 2) Do not urinate near any small source of water. Always move approximately 200 feet, or 70 steps, away. If in a large body of water, go directly in the water; the volume will be large enough to dilute it. In an alpine area? Use the surface of a rock — especially in areas where there are mountain goats. They are attracted to the salts in urine, so if you don't use a rock surface, they will gladly dig up fragile vegetation to get to them.
Stay on the marked trail.
A solo hike is not a good time to take risks, and you'd also be defeating the purpose of the trail, contributing to erosion by not staying on it. Make it a point not to cut switchbacks, trample fragile ecosystems or make mud pits bigger by going around them. Though if you need a break, it is OK to step off the trail and onto a flat spot away from foot traffic.
What to bring
There are 10 essential items you should always consider bringing — navigation, headlamp (or flashlight), sun protection, first aid, knife, fire, shelter, extra food, extra water, extra clothes. Depending on the hike you're taking, these items can be altered to fit your needs.
In the end, a solo hike can be a little frightening, but it is a good way to get in touch with your surroundings as well as yourself. As long as you adequately prepare, it is not an unsafe thing to do.