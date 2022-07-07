This Saturday, July 9, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m., you can enjoy the fourth annual Untapped Homebrew Festival in downtown Sheridan, at the corner of Main and Brooks streets.
These events feature the talents of beer homebrewers from Sheridan and across Wyoming.
For a while, these events were banned by the Wyoming Liquor Commission. This was a bit over eight years ago. I had been contacted by Kaycee constituent Hugh Turk. At the time (and perhaps still today), Turk was one of the organizers of the Powder River Brew Fest in Kaycee, the net proceeds from which goes to a pre-designated charity. The brewers receive nothing more than bragging rights if they win, their efforts are going for two worthy causes — charity, and the refreshment of a sip of a cold home-brewed beer on a warm day.
Turk emailed me and enclosed a polite but firm letter from the Wyoming Liquor Commission detailing the commission’s opposition to amateur brew festivals and noting those holding an amateur brew fest would risk “a fine of not more than one thousand dollars ($1,000.00), imprisonment for not more than one (1) year, or both.” To top it off, the commission noted it also can seize and dispose of any homebrew equipment.
I was incredulous. These amateur brewers had been holding meets and contests for years, why now would they be illegal? Thinking it all a simple misunderstanding that could be cleared up with an email, I contacted the commission, which made it clear it was determined to close down any and all such events — no temporary stays pending clarifying legislation.
Research revealed an interesting legislative history. In 1919, an amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted that banned all alcohol production and consumption. Prohibition was a failure and was repealed, by constitutional amendment, effective as of 1933. Repeal was subject to such rules as Congress might make. Congress allowed home winemaking in small quantities, but not beer.
A revived interest in home brewing prompted a 1979 amendment to federal law that allowed home brewing of beer for personal consumption. It also allowed the distribution of home brew outside the home for “use at organized affairs, exhibitions or competitions such as homemaker's contests, tastings or judging.” This exception was only effective if recognized by state law.
It turned out, in the decades since 1979, the Wyoming Legislature had never adopted the exception. The commission was correct in its interpretation of the law — never mind that it had not enforced it for decades, it chose to do so at that time.
It took legislation to fix the matter, Senate File 62, titled “Homemade beverages.” I wanted to call it the “Brewfest Freedom Act of 2016," but the Legislative Service Office stuck a far less interesting name on it.
The homebrewers were the reason the bill passed handily. They are a convivial community with a network of people in every legislative district who were motivated to reach out to their legislators and make the case for this simple bill.
Robert Shellard, one of the founding members of the I.B.U. Homebrew Club in Casper, put countless hours into the effort. I advised him to reach out to the Wyoming Liquor Dealers and the Wyoming Craft Brewers Association to give them a “heads up” of the bill, and elicit their support, or, at a minimum, head off any opposition. He and his merry band of brewers did all that and more.
With brew fests out from under a legal cloud, Donna and I were invited to the 2016 Kaycee Power River Brewfest where we were awarded with honorary mugs and given a sample of “Kinskey Kolsch” brewed by Robert Shellard. It was all wholesome fun.
This, of course, was not the most pressing of legislative issues that year — but it was important to folks in my district, in Kaycee in particular, which made it one of my priorities.
This Saturday, when you are sampling at the Untapped Homebrew Festival in downtown Sheridan, raise a toast to Hugh Turk, Robert Shellard and the homebrewers who made it possible.