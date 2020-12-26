Most years around the end of December or beginning of January, The Sheridan Press or one of its writers looks ahead with hope. The staff members make a list of headlines they hope to write in the new year.
It turns out, journalists aren’t immune to the hope of a fresh start each new year brings.
I was the one who wrote that column for 2021. As with most things planned or hoped for in 2020, none came to fruition.
Some of the headlines I had hoped to write in 2020 were personal:
• Softball added as high school sport in Sheridan County
• Cubs win the World Series
Other headlines sought to cure social ills:
• Negative politics admonished in 2020
• Suicides, suicide attempts drop to all-time low
A couple others hoped for a brighter future in Sheridan:
• Brick-and-mortar shops regain popularity
• SkyWest takes flight
As you may have guessed, only one, maybe two, of those came true. SkyWest began providing commercial air service for the area, but even that has been marred by the effects of the global pandemic. The other that sort of came true was the one about brick-and-mortar stores. While the pandemic has certainly caused concern, it also helped restore a sense of pride in local business. Some businesses in downtown Sheridan have said to have had their best year in some time, despite the pandemic.
Others, though, have clearly struggled. Restaurants, bars and essentially the entire hospitality industry has seen declines in revenues. And while some made an extra effort to “shop local” the sales for online retailers has also exploded throughout the pandemic.
As we near the end of 2020 — with many breathing a sigh of relief and others holding their breath to see what happens next — it’s time to once again muster some optimism for the coming new year.
So, here goes. Here are the headlines we hope to write in 2021:
• Softball added as high school sport in Sheridan County; Doubleday construction underway
• Face coverings recycled, used for housing insulation, carpet padding
• Sheridan County events see largest turnout ever
• Sheridan Broncs return to 4A state basketball championship after last year's cancelation
• NA3HL Sheridan Hawks compete for Fraser Cup
• Cody Ball leads Big Horn to back-to-back regional championships
• First-year head coach Amanda Cummins helps Lady Eagles to over-.500 record
• SRD nonprofit officially up and running, community donates to support park projects
• County teams complete winter seasons, overcome COVID-19-related adversity
• Communities step up to increase access to mental health care
• Development boom results in more affordable housing options
• Students begin classes to earn 4-year degree at Sheridan College
• Civility renewed among elected officials
• Small businesses thrive; new shops, restaurants open downtown
• SHS We the People team wins national contest
The list could go on, and on and on. After all the challenges 2020 presented to The Sheridan Press team and the Sheridan community, we’re hopeful our odds for success on these “hopeful headlines” tops any we’ve seen to date.
Cheers!