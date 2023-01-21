A new study published in the International Urogynecology Journal concluded that women who engaged in heavy resistance training during pregnancy had no adverse effect on perinatal and pelvic floor health outcomes compared to their non-heavy lifter counterparts.
In fact, participants who maintained pre-pregnancy training levels until delivery reported significantly fewer reproductive complications. This supplements other evidence that suggests individuals who do engage in exercise throughout pregnancy can reduce back pain, ease constipation, improve mood and decrease the risk of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia and cesarean delivery.