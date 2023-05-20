I am writing this column early Thursday morning before I head down to Casper to take part in a Wyoming Arts Alliance Event featuring former Wyoming Gov. David Freudenthal and an incredible panel of speakers from around the state. I jumped at the chance to participate on this panel, as the scope is right in my wheelhouse:
“[…] a panel conversation and reception inspired by author and former Governor David Freudenthal’s stroll through the economic history of Wyoming in his new book, 'Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty — The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy.' Coming together to build a broader community-level understanding of this history is crucial to answering the challenging questions of the day. How do we develop the economic options and opportunities that will lead our children and grandchildren to stay and build their future here? Why are we stuck having the same decades-old conversations about economic diversification? By discussing where we are and how we got here, we can find new creative paths to address Wyoming’s economic predicaments and co-create a better future.”
I believe Sheridan has developed economic options and opportunities as well as, if not better than, any community in the state. I think back to what Sheridan was like when I visited for the first time in 2010; a beautiful Main Street that was the envy of the state; robust outdoor recreation offerings; deep-rooted western culture; amazing polo legacy; a thriving, yet under the radar arts economy; and excellent education and health care systems.
That sure does sound a lot like Sheridan today!
The issue a decade ago was in our ability to fully leverage the community’s assets and its undeniable appeal in a way that benefited its residents. I’m talking about economic impact and jobs. From a tourism standpoint, Sheridan largely saw itself as a place for visitors to spend a night between trips to the Black Hills and Yellowstone. We averaged little more than one night per traveler per visit. We didn’t have a firm grasp on our identity — and how sharing that identity proactively could generate sizable returns.
What has changed is our ability — and willingness — to reframe the narrative of our own community. We’re not a cowboy town with a mountain problem, nor are we a mountain town with a cowboy problem. Sheridan County is Wyoming’s emerald jewel, a vibrant western community steeped in legend and lore. We are not one of the finest arts communities in Wyoming — we are one of the finest in the nation, with world-class artist retreats, museums, galleries and artists that live right here in our own backyard. We have public-private partnerships dedicated to the stewardship of priceless public lands. Again, none of this is new — but what is new is how we distribute our message.
These days we tell people that they should visit for what Sheridan County itself has to offer — not because it’s an easy place to bed down before visiting Cody. We have events that draw folks in from across the nation so that they can experience the authentic American West; there are no tourist traps here, no event organizers looking to make a quick buck off the back of the traveling public. Visitors recognize this, and they come for events like the WYO Rodeo, the Dead Swede, the WYO Film Festival, Celebrate the Arts, Bighorn Trail Run and dozens of others for the chance to experience Wyoming at its finest. That’s our message today, and that’s part of the reason that Sheridan County has weathered the minerals economy storm, attracted new companies that provide well-paying jobs, and transformed the visitor economy into an engine for sustainable growth for the people of our own community.
Sure, Sheridan isn’t perfect — it’s expensive to live here, and affordable housing is one of the issues we're facing. But I truly believe as a community we are well on our way to finding new creative paths to address Wyoming’s economic predicaments and co-create a better future.
That is the message I'm sharing as a part of Thursday's panel.
Shawn Parker is executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.