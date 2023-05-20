Downtown Sheridan stock
I am writing this column early Thursday morning before I head down to Casper to take part in a Wyoming Arts Alliance Event featuring former Wyoming Gov. David Freudenthal and an incredible panel of speakers from around the state. I jumped at the chance to participate on this panel, as the scope is right in my wheelhouse:

“[…] a panel conversation and reception inspired by author and former Governor David Freudenthal’s stroll through the economic history of Wyoming in his new book, 'Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty — The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy.' Coming together to build a broader community-level understanding of this history is crucial to answering the challenging questions of the day. How do we develop the economic options and opportunities that will lead our children and grandchildren to stay and build their future here? Why are we stuck having the same decades-old conversations about economic diversification? By discussing where we are and how we got here, we can find new creative paths to address Wyoming’s economic predicaments and co-create a better future.”

Shawn Parker is executive director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism. 

