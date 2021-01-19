A newspaper includes several unique elements that all should be read with different mindsets. While newspapers may differ slightly on intent or use, each section should be considered with these lenses in mind.
News
The Sheridan Press hosts all of its main news on A1 and subsequent jump pages, or pages on which the story continues, usually A2, A3 and A6 or A8.
People, At a Glance
The Sheridan Press’ People and At a Glance pages are intended to educate readers on upcoming events and regional, national and global news. People page features small briefs about people, places and events happening soon, as well as small national fun or interesting tidbits from The Associated Press, the newspaper’s main source of aggregated content.
At a Glance features a national update on the left side and historical facts from each date on the right. The center section usually includes a local photo, called a standalone because it doesn’t relate to any other coverage in the newspaper, COVID-19 updated information, events calendar and a national obituary of note. Submissions about upcoming events or good news about our community members are greatly welcomed. Send your snippet to people@thesheridanpress.com.
Opinion
Likely the most misunderstood section, the Opinions page — including the Voices page on Saturdays — brings opinions from different sectors of our community and nation. The paper hosts local columnists — including myself, our publisher, local historians and community leaders — on a rotation. It also rotates through national columnists with drastically different political slants. The other two sections I particularly enjoy because they allow the community and our staff to become involved: editorials and letters to the editor. Letters to the editor may be submitted by anyone, but we usually lean local for these and try to stick to Sheridan County residents. For a complete explanation of our letter to the editor policy, check out the bottom of each Opinion page, published every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Editorials allow The Press staff to collectively discuss a topic and make a stance on important topics in our community.
All content under this section must be taken as Opinion only. While facts may be weaved in, like in historians’ columns on Thursdays, or some may be informational, like this column, all interject some sort of opinion. Anything on these pages I would not describe as an article or go to for factual information. You can learn factual things from discussions had on the opinions page, but I highly recommend researching topics discussed in the news section of our newspaper or other news sources.
Special pages
The final section of The Sheridan Press includes special pages that run on different days under this weekly schedule:
Monday: Seniors
Tuesday: Business
Wednesday: Taste
Friday: Faith
Saturday: Outdoors, Scene, Regional, National
This content helps The Press cover all the bases, providing unique and specific content in each of these subject areas. We also host opinion columns on these pages from a rotation of community members. While these pages combine opinion and news, the opinion pieces will always be labeled by a header indicating it’s a guest column and should be treated as opinion.
Thank you to our loyal subscribers who provide feedback and support for a product that celebrates more than 100 years of service to the community of Sheridan County and Wyoming.