Last week, I provided an introductory understanding of how to read a newspaper by listing the pages we offer at The Sheridan Press and their purpose in our greater mission, which is to inform and engage the community by creating, producing and distributing exceptional content and trusted journalism.
I’ll dive in a little deeper to explain little nuances that become second nature to those inside the industry but may be less recognizable to consumers.
Recognizing visual clues
We do our best at The Press to make news articles, opinion articles and advertising completely separate from one another, which one can recognize with visual markers we put in place each day.
News articles always include a byline, or information about who wrote it. If there is no byline, the dateline (or the city in which it’s written that comes at the beginning of the first paragraph) will include “AP,” meaning the content was derived from and written by the Associated Press but should be viewed as factual information from a reputable news source.
Opinion pieces always have a bar on top of the piece indicating it is not vetted in the same way a news article would be — the header usually reads guest column or column but may also say Health Watch, Community Perspectives or Pastor’s Corner, depending on the specific type of opinion piece it falls under.
Opinion pieces also usually have a headshot attached and a short biography about the author at the end. Credentialing our writers with that small bio helps readers understand why we’ve chosen them as a reputable source for even something as subjective as an opinion piece. They usually have experience in a particular subject and thus have been chosen carefully by Press staff to contribute columns on certain subjects. For example, Dr. Sierra Gross Stallman wrote an informative column on vaccines. I’d count her words as 100% believable because she’s a medical doctor working closely with the vaccine and has studied how vaccines work, as displayed by her credentials at the end of her column last Saturday.
Advertising, however, looks completely different from anything else in the newspaper. Advertisements almost always include a border to separate it from the news content. While photos are sometimes used in advertising, you can tell the difference between an advertisement and a photograph that stands alone or completes a news article by checking to see if it has a caption. News photographs always include captions, and advertisements typically do not. Advertisements usually include graphics or specific information about a business or event that is sponsored by that business or a group of people. The newsroom works separately from the advertising department to ensure no unethical overlap.
Ask away, always source
Are there more things that remain a mystery in regards to the newspaper business? I want to help readers understand what they’re looking at to the best of their abilities to ensure accuracy is shared. While I understand in today’s world it’s difficult sometimes to separate fact from opinion, especially on social media, I encourage you to ask questions if you’re unsure and check sources and context as often as you click “Share.”