Are you a caregiver? If you aren’t currently, this article may still be for you. Why? According to research AARP published in 2020, more than 1 in 5 Americans are caregivers. That data also means those of you who are dedicated to the care of a friend or family member are not alone, but sometimes the balancing act of that care along with self-care can be daunting.

Stress is no stranger to you, so self-care shouldn’t be either. Why am I focusing on self-care? It’s important to have the reminder that you must care for yourself before providing good care for another. Whether you assist with a few tasks or provide the equivalent of an entire nursing staff, setting limits and defining boundaries will set you up for success. It will also differentiate you between a patient, compassionate, attentive, dependable and trustworthy caregiver and one who is not.

Shana Duncan is on the caregiver support team with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.

