Are you a caregiver? If you aren’t currently, this article may still be for you. Why? According to research AARP published in 2020, more than 1 in 5 Americans are caregivers. That data also means those of you who are dedicated to the care of a friend or family member are not alone, but sometimes the balancing act of that care along with self-care can be daunting.
Stress is no stranger to you, so self-care shouldn’t be either. Why am I focusing on self-care? It’s important to have the reminder that you must care for yourself before providing good care for another. Whether you assist with a few tasks or provide the equivalent of an entire nursing staff, setting limits and defining boundaries will set you up for success. It will also differentiate you between a patient, compassionate, attentive, dependable and trustworthy caregiver and one who is not.
Limits and boundaries help you keep your autonomy, decrease isolation and identify symptoms like anxiety, depression or anger. Self-care is your superpower, reversing or preventing issues before they start. Those who don’t use their superpower can diminish their ability to provide proper care and lead to needing a caregiver for themselves. The best place to start is by scheduling short rest periods between activities and eating a well-balanced diet. Next, try adding exercise three times a week, researching and practicing guided relaxation or meditation and committing to these practices to become a healthier individual and better caregiver.
If you are struggling to create a self-care checklist that includes the four key dimensions of emotional, physical, psychological and spiritual health, seek help from a local facility. There are several options in our community and across Wyoming. Check out listings on the Wyoming Department of Health at health.wyo.gov/aging/communityliving/older-americans-act-programs/nfcp
For caregivers of veterans, the Sheridan VA Caregiver Support Program is an option to receive coaching, resources and services necessary to help manage the physical demands, emotional stress and conflicts before they manage you.
Being a caregiver is an essential and admirable role but taking care of yourself is critical for offering your best self to those counting on you. One day, it will be your turn and having a caregiver could make all the difference in the world.
Shana Duncan is on the caregiver support team with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.