It’s 5 a.m. and I open my eyes to catch a glimpse of early morning sunlight dancing between the blinds across my bedroom walls. Playful chirruping feathered friends cheerfully greet dawn.
How very grateful I am that spring has finally arrived! Gone are treacherous icy sidewalks and piles of snow. Towering drifts and crazy cold winds no longer confront all who venture outside. Taking walks has once again become a joyful adventure, because community paths and parks are easily accessible. Rapidly melting remnants of winter finally disappeared, making May the perfect month to emphasize boosting overall health and wellbeing.
What better way to start this springtime journey than to focus on how grateful we are for sunny days, recurrent rainy interludes and a whole lot of invigorating yard work?
Gratitude is generally defined as a spontaneous feeling of thankfulness by one individual who has benefitted from another’s kindness. When practiced repeatedly, reciprocal types of uplifting acknowledgment can stimulate a heightened sense of enduring appreciation for life’s experiences. Derived from the Latin word gratus, meaning pleasing or thankful.
The word gratitude refers to various forms of generosity by the benefactor, including tangible gifts as well as more understated, sometimes less conspicuous expressions like hugs, nods, smiles and verbal whispers of "thanks."
In addition, gratitude can denote articulations of appreciation for oneself, generated from within, affirming one’s own natural honesty, goodness and friendliness. This self-compassionate attention is a critical aspect of self-care that enhances health and wellbeing.
Nurturing a deeper sense of gratitude through useful practices, showing appreciation towards oneself and others, should incorporate conscious efforts to count life’s blessings and to find ways to appreciate its adversities. Sincere gratitude is a valuable part of cultivating health and wellbeing, not only creating feelings of inner confidence and energy for the practitioner, but also this way of enriching zeal for life can affect the happiness of all. Research states that stress is one of the leading hindrances to long-term happiness. According to the CDC, “Practicing gratefulness may be the best kept secret to help reduce stress and feel better … a significant benefit to our physical and emotional wellbeing.” Fostering thankfulness improves mood and increases self-esteem, life satisfaction and motivation for all.
Gratitude is a powerful force, an amazing skill to enhance at any age, perhaps even master. Several practical tips for purposefully practicing gratitude are as follows:
• Take deep inhales with extended exhales to restore patience, giving yourself a “pat on the back” for doing so;
• Call or text someone, telling them why you are grateful for them;
• Volunteer for something you strongly believe in;
• Create a gratitude photo album journal;
• Begin your day thanking Mother Earth for her caring ways; end by reflecting on your “attitude of gratitude”.
Just take some time to practice for yourself and those dear to you by softly saying, “I am grateful for," then fill in the blank — every single day.
Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified yoga therapist, owns local small business Santosha Yoga Center, LLC. She also teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College and is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah. Email her at: theyogaqueen@gmail.com.