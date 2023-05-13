sunshine stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

It’s 5 a.m. and I open my eyes to catch a glimpse of early morning sunlight dancing between the blinds across my bedroom walls. Playful chirruping feathered friends cheerfully greet dawn.

How very grateful I am that spring has finally arrived! Gone are treacherous icy sidewalks and piles of snow. Towering drifts and crazy cold winds no longer confront all who venture outside. Taking walks has once again become a joyful adventure, because community paths and parks are easily accessible. Rapidly melting remnants of winter finally disappeared, making May the perfect month to emphasize boosting overall health and wellbeing.

Teresa (Teddy) E. Araas, PhD, C-IAYT, ACLM, RCHES, E-RYT500, RPYT, a certified yoga therapist, owns local small business Santosha Yoga Center, LLC. She also teaches pre-professional health courses at Sheridan College and is an adjunct research fellow on doctoral dissertation committees for Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions, Provo, Utah. Email her at: theyogaqueen@gmail.com

Recommended for you