“I need you to cheer for me more” is a request I have made to my husband twice in our 15 years together. The first was during a discussion about rock climbing as I was starting to climb more difficult routes. I explained, “When someone is yelling words of encouragement or I think they will be impressed if I can do it, I seem to try a little harder.” The second time was delivered quite a bit more emphatically between contractions in the final stretch of labor. To his credit, my husband responded perfectly to both requests.

I have come to learn a great deal more about the concept of recognition and validation through my work as a Hogan Assessments coach. You don’t need to have taken the test to understand the concept: Some people thrive when given validation and recognition, and enjoy working in high visibility environments. Others would rather feign their own death than be called up to a stage to receive an award and give impromptu remarks. This article is for those who might fall higher on the side of seeking validation and recognition. It is also for anyone who might not score high on this scale themselves, but lives with or works with someone does.

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline.

