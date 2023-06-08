Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. ENE winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.