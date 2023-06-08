“I need you to cheer for me more” is a request I have made to my husband twice in our 15 years together. The first was during a discussion about rock climbing as I was starting to climb more difficult routes. I explained, “When someone is yelling words of encouragement or I think they will be impressed if I can do it, I seem to try a little harder.” The second time was delivered quite a bit more emphatically between contractions in the final stretch of labor. To his credit, my husband responded perfectly to both requests.
I have come to learn a great deal more about the concept of recognition and validation through my work as a Hogan Assessments coach. You don’t need to have taken the test to understand the concept: Some people thrive when given validation and recognition, and enjoy working in high visibility environments. Others would rather feign their own death than be called up to a stage to receive an award and give impromptu remarks. This article is for those who might fall higher on the side of seeking validation and recognition. It is also for anyone who might not score high on this scale themselves, but lives with or works with someone does.
Here are four myths and four suggestions for individuals who value recognition.
Myth 1: Truly great leaders don’t want any of the credit.
In reality, great leaders come with all kinds of approaches and styles. A leader who values recognition wants to receive credit for work they have done. It’s even better if it is individual and specific instead of vaguely directed toward an entire team. As a bonus for those who prefer to stay out of the spotlight, these same leaders also tend to be more comfortable taking the fall when things don’t quite go according to plan.
Suggestion 1: Try to give 10 specific comments of affirmation each day in your workplace or home. If you notice someone perks up a bit at the compliment, you now know this is something that is motivating and rewarding for them. If they tend to shift the praise to someone else or look embarrassed, take note that recognition should be delivered subtly.
Myth 2: Most people who are successful already know they are great.
False. For those who are motivated by validation, the reward is in the acknowledgment as much as it is in the success. Sometimes these individuals come across as cool and confident, and it can seem completely unlikely that they would desire recognition or public callouts on top of their success. I once coached a director-level employee who was highly effective and very well respected. At his annual review, the board of the organization commented, “We all know you’re doing a great job, so we didn’t prepare anything in advance.” He nearly quit out on the spot.
Suggestion 2: Ask your employees and your family members if they receive enough recognition and validation. You may be surprised to learn who says they could use a little more.
Myth 3: Eventually people will notice the work I’m doing.
If you yourself seek out validation and appreciation, you tend to be good at noticing opportunities to praise and recognize others. But if you are working with people who do not share this practice, they might not reciprocate. Societal norms have declared it a bit extreme to ask for acknowledgement or accolades all the time, but there may be times when you have to create the opportunity.
Suggestion 3: Set up structures and systems that capture feedback on a regular basis. These could be customer or employee surveys. You may not get exclusively positive feedback from these structures, but I would guess you will get more than if you didn’t have them. I also have a friend who shares a catch phrase with his wife that opens the door for recognition in a silly way. After proclaiming an accomplishment or success they say with a joking tone, “Tell me how cool I am.” It may seem silly, but they have normalized asking for recognition in a way that works for them.
Myth 4: If you start recognizing people for their work or contributions, they will come to expect it.
This is akin to saying, “If you pay people to do their job, they will come to expect a paycheck.” Yes, people who are motivated by recognition may come to expect acknowledgement and validation for their work. The alternative is they feel unseen and unappreciated and they will leave the job altogether.
Suggestion 4: Add a question in your company’s quarterly or annual evaluation along the lines of, “Describe a time you felt valued and appreciated in your job.” And then use these responses for a how-to manual on appreciating people in the way they most want to be appreciated.
May we all find a few opportunities to cheer for others, and may we even have the courage to ask others to cheer for us.
Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline.