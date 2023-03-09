SmartPhonePlannerHC1108_source.tif
Buy Now

My 1.5-year-old son loves to read a book full of poems from Mr. Rogers. The wisdom held within these short poems often takes me by surprise. One particular poem I have found myself contemplating goes like this: 

I'm busy being busy

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

Recommended for you