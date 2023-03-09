My 1.5-year-old son loves to read a book full of poems from Mr. Rogers. The wisdom held within these short poems often takes me by surprise. One particular poem I have found myself contemplating goes like this:
I'm busy being busy
Yes the calendar's my task
I'm busy giving dates away
To all who come and ask
The poem goes on to talk about dedicating weeks of the calendar to very nuanced things like elderberry jam and naming a baby Sam. I take no issue with holidays for Sam or jam, but I do think the concept of “the calendar’s my task” is quite prevalent in our world today.
Our bodies and brains are wired to measure and progress. A great deal of research has shown moving toward a goal brings more empowerment and satisfaction than actually achieving the goal. But we have drifted away from the simple measures of progress that many generations before us enjoyed. See if this after-work conversation sounds familiar:
“How was your day at work today, honey?”
“Busy, how was yours?”
“Crazy, it didn’t feel like I could get anything done.”
And so on it goes. We have become “busy being busy” as though it is some sort of badge to wear with honor. Our frantic energy can make us feel important and valuable in the short term (I’m so busy, what would my team possibly do without me?). But it is actually demotivating in the way we are wired. If a group of nomad people walked an entire day and ended up in the same valley, they wouldn’t consider the day a success. LIkewise, a day of meetings without any project completed or moved forward is actually demotivating to our brains.
Steve Bechtel is a friend of mine who is an internationally known trainer and rock climbing coach. He is always harping on his athletes about the difference between exercise and training. Exercise is going to the gym every few days and aimlessly doing a couple of strength machines and spending 20 minutes on a treadmill. Training is having a specific goal, a plan for progress toward that goal and metrics to test that progress. Whether it is losing five pounds or running 50 miles, a training plan has focus and accountability.
What if we applied that same concept to our workday? What if your employees had to leave a review at the end of every meeting to rank its effectiveness versus the cost of everyone sitting in the room? What if we looked at key performance indicators weekly with the goal of making more progress today instead of making excuses for why we haven’t been able to focus on them because we have been so busy?
Here are a few suggestions for how to shift from a busy mindset to a progress mindset.
First, set measurable goals in every area of your life and then (you guessed it), measure them. This requires you to write down specific goals and break them into chunks that can be accomplished in the given time period. And if those segments aren’t being accomplished, it’s time to break them down to even smaller pieces or else clear something else off your plate entirely.
Second, consider using the method of urgent versus important for prioritizing tasks. There are countless blogs on this concept, but basically it is a four-quadrant system that ranks how important something is compared to how urgent it is. Things that are urgent and important should get immediate attention. Tasks that are urgent but not important can likely be delegated to someone else. Projects that are important but not urgent need to be scheduled out. And anything not important and not urgent shouldn’t be taking up space on your to-do list or in your brain.
Third, schedule a vacation. This one may seem a little out of the ordinary, but hear me out. By scheduling a long weekend or even a week off work, you will be forced to prioritize which things need to happen before you leave. You will feel satisfied with the progress you made leading up to your departure, and the time away will remind you that life goes on even when you don’t attend the weekly staff meeting.
And finally, you might consider finding a coach or friend to help you get out of the “busy being busy” routine. Just as Bechtel does for his athletes, a confidant who will hold you to your goals and help you find focus in your day will help this theory become a reality. And then you can look forward to an after-work conversation that sounds a bit more like this:
“How was your day honey?”
“Productive! I got several projects completely wrapped up and a new one started.”