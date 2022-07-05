The first YMCA was conceived in industrial London in 1844 when a farmer-turned-department store worker and his friends gathered to organize a refuge for young men seeking escape from the hazards of the streets.
The Y is often known for inventing and promoting such things as group swim lessons, basketball, volleyball, racquetball, popularized exercise classes and created the oldest summer camp still in operation. There are many highlights focusing on programs, youth, families and communities.
Are you aware of the innovation and impact the Y has had throughout the last 100-plus years during times of impact and conflict around the world?
1903 — Assisted in creating an “industrial” department to work with railroad workers, miners and lumbermen and to assist immigrants. Refugee services, welcome centers and adult education classes were offered.
1914 to 1918 — During World War I more than 5,000 women served through the YMCA supporting soldiers in the U.S. and France. This group included Edith Roosevelt. These unsung women ran canteens, organized entertainment and R&R for the troops. Eight Y representatives were killed in action during this war.
1939 to 1945 — During World War II the Y, along with five other national voluntary organizations, founded the United Service Organizations for National Defense, today known as USO. Also during WWII, YMCA staff worked secretly inside U.S. internment camps that held 110,000 Japanese Americans organizing clubs and activities for children.
1956 to 1966 — The YMCA Building for Brotherhood campaign raised more than $5.5 million to strengthen the infrastructure of many YMCA national organizations and established a Y presence in several countries around the world.
The YMCA responded to several crises in the 2000s. These included the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, the Pacific Rim Tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, the earthquake in Haiti and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now YMCAs, across the U.S. and world, are expressing solidarity and concern for the young people, families and communities who are directly impacted by the crisis currently unfolding in Ukraine. Our priority is addressing the humanitarian needs of all people affected by the war.
YMCAs in Ukraine were established in 1902. After being banned from 1917 to 1991 when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, the YMCA was reorganized and restarted in 1993. There are 25 local YMCAs (17 were still active as of March 31st).
Ukrainian YMCAs, with strong support and coordination of European organizations, including but not limited to Spain, Sweden, Germany and France, are providing emergency services to the local community and the thousands of internally displaced people. This includes food, shelter and overall support for youth, families and the elderly.
YMCAs around the world are mobilizing to raise funds. This includes not only the Sheridan County YMCA but the entire Sheridan community.
Today, the Y still honors its original roots, established in 1844, in creating safe, enriching spaces for communities across the globe. Through the YMCAs fundraising and rebuilding efforts, we are able to rekindle hope in affected communities, particularly among young people. If you’d like more information on how you can contribute to the Ukrainian crisis check out our website www.sheridanymca.org, or contact the Y.