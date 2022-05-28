If your family is anything like my family, this spring has brought with it upper respiratory illnesses and allergy-related discomforts. This has often been the case as we enter this time of year, but this year we must ask the question, “Is it a cold or allergy, or is it COVID-19?”
That is a question many of us would prefer not to ask. We want to get back to normal; we don’t want to wear masks; we definitely don’t want to be told that we should wear masks and social distance. There has even been the sentiment expressed, “COVID-19 is basically endemic now. We are all going to get it so I might as well get it over with."
I understand the fatigue that has occurred with this pandemic, and I certainly understand the desire to get back to what we had before. But there are some things we must consider.
COVID-19 rates are on the rise again, and there is a new variant that seems to be more easily spread than previous ones. Rates of infection have risen significantly in many states and the rates of infection are beginning to go up in Wyoming. The symptoms of this new variant appear to be fairly mild, with some individuals reporting no symptoms at all, but long COVID-19 occurs for some regardless of symptom levels in the initial infection.
According to Science Daily, 30% of COVID-19 patients will get long COVID-19 and information from the University of Michigan and the Pennsylvania State University suggest this number may actually be as high as 50%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported children who have had COVID-19 are at significantly increased risk for a new diagnosis of diabetes. All of this is concerning, and I will talk about one more concern before I move to what we should do.
Initially, during the flu pandemic of 1918, public health measures to prevent spread were widely adopted, and the flu virus hadn’t even been discovered yet. They were fighting an unknown. But as the years went by and they dealt with surges of the disease, those measures began to fall off. By the time it reached its fourth wave, it was not headline news. However, lack of mask-wearing and social distancing meant in New York and many other places more died in that wave than in the first two. (Washington Post, Feb 6, 2022).
We need to take this to heart as we prepare to face this new wave of the virus and not make the same mistakes. In 1918 there were 103 million Americans, and they lost 675,000 to flu without vaccines or information about how viruses spread. In America today, we have 332 million people, knowledge about how viruses spread and access to vaccines, and we have lost one million Americans.
With all of this in mind, and I don’t mean to depress you, we need to assess how we approach this pandemic. Wyoming typically lags behind other states in things like this. We have space and in our daily lives can easily be at a distance from others. But it is coming to Wyoming, and cases are rising.
COVID-19 is a potentially fatal disease. More people died in the Omicron surge than during the delta surge, according to pbs.org, cnbc.com and washingtonpost.com. Long COVID-19 is devastating for many, and we must protect our children from the increased risk of diabetes.
So what to do? Do not be complacent about steps you can take to protect yourself and others. Get vaccinated. Protect your children by getting them vaccinated. Wear a mask in places where you will be near others — COVID-19 is much more easily transmitted than the flu, the CDC indicates.
If you are sick, test yourself to make sure it is a cold or allergies. Be considerate and stay home from work and away from others if you are sick. I repeat, get tested if you are sick. There are home tests available for free from the government at health.wyo.gov and covid.gov.
Your rights end where they may adversely affect someone else. Hopefully your symptoms will be a cold or allergy as was the case this time in my family.
Above all, show the character traits I so love about those in Wyoming: caring and compassion for one another.