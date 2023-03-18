FallBighorns02-Stock
Final evening rays cast their light over the Bighorn Mountains on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

 Austin Akers | The Sheridan Press

One of the things I periodically hear when discussing IMPACT 307 and incubation of businesses in Wyoming is: “It’s difficult to scale up businesses, particularly tech businesses, in a rural state.”

I am currently reading “The Rise of the Rest — How Entrepreneurs in Surprising Places are Building the New American Dream” by Steve Case, the founder of AOL. It’s an interesting read, and it’s led me to believe there’s a lot more “can do” potential in Wyoming than many people believe is possible.

Scot Rendall is director of IMPACT 307 in Sheridan.

