As I write this article, out my window large snowflakes are blowing sideways in strong winds, filling our streets with snow (eventually ice), and presenting challenges for every driver on the street.
Recently, I’ve overheard casual conversations about the amount of snow that we have gotten this year and the numerous winter storms. Some who are new to town, possibly from calmer climates, are probably wondering what they got themselves into and possibly questioning their decision to move to Wyoming (or maybe not).
What I rather enjoy hearing from those who have been around town for a while is, “this winter is like the winters I remember.” I’ve said it myself many times, this is how I remember my childhood, growing up east of town, with snow on the ground from November to April. While my memory recalls every winter of my youth as long and drawn out, with not a day’s warmth, I’m sure that’s not entirely accurate. What I do remember well happened in April 1984.
I’m sure everyone who was around remembers the snow that began on April 24, 1984, and didn’t stop for more than two days. After the snow stopped, and we attempted to go outside, we saw the results of heavy snow and high winds. The storm brought almost everything to a standstill in and around our community. The schools were closed for a week because the city and county did not have equipment large enough to clear many of the roadways. In fact, the road I lived on was closed for five days until a family member was able to push it open with a Caterpillar dozer.
My brothers and I loved not having to go to school for many days, not thinking about what kinds of issues the snow was causing elsewhere. At the time I didn’t think about the impact it was having on our first responders. I didn’t think, “What if I need an officer, or an ambulance, or someone to put out a fire.”
An officer who worked here during that time told me that he had to be picked up at home on a snow machine to get to work because of the drifts across his street. In fact, many calls were handled by officers on their own or borrowed sleds for the first few days after the storm until the streets could be cleared. And the rear-wheel drive cars that the department used at the time were essentially worthless until any accumulation could be removed from the street. It was challenging to say the least.
I think about that a lot now, and looking outside at the piles of snow around the building, I’m thankful that while some may think this is “snow-maggedon,” it isn’t quite like the storm that hit in April 1984. While these storms have been challenging, our local first responders have been mobile and have been able to respond as needed, due mostly to the hard work of our city streets, county road and bridge and Wyoming Department of Transportation road maintenance crews (and some very handy new Dodge Durango police vehicles).
Even with the amount of snow we have had this winter, they have done a fantastic job of keeping up with the challenges and keeping not only our first responders but our entire community moving. Please thank them when you can.
Our community should know that if they are ever in need of a police officer, or other first responder, one will get to you regardless of the conditions outside. Even if the rest of the community is essentially closed down, our office is always open to serve our community. It may take a little longer than usual in these conditions, but responding to calls for service is one of our top priorities as a department, and we will be there when needed.
Travis Koltiska is chief of police for the Sheridan Police Department.