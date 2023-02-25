Wednesday Standalones 003.jpg
With freezing temperatures and heavy snow, today may be a good day to curl up with a book like the individual in this downtown sculpture pictured Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

As I write this article, out my window large snowflakes are blowing sideways in strong winds, filling our streets with snow (eventually ice), and presenting challenges for every driver on the street.

Recently, I’ve overheard casual conversations about the amount of snow that we have gotten this year and the numerous winter storms. Some who are new to town, possibly from calmer climates, are probably wondering what they got themselves into and possibly questioning their decision to move to Wyoming (or maybe not).

Travis Koltiska is chief of police for the Sheridan Police Department.

