Making my way through each aisle of the grocery store, I selected items, checking prices and diligently searching for gluten- and dairy-free products. I stopped by the “gluten-free” section, perusing shelves for the right crackers, pastas and breads. Free from pain since becoming gluten-free and dairy-free is a plus; missing out on some favorite foods is definitely challenging. Everyone experiences health setbacks, fueled by genetics, life long habits and the environment.
“It is what it is,” I muttered to myself.
I recalled my primary motivation: feeling better all the time. I moved on to the dairy-free case.
Challenges are all around us, cultivated by change. All of humanity has been confronted lately with making even greater adjustments, stemming from demanding, complex and sometimes overwhelming worldwide economic circumstances.
One of the most stressful challenges is dealing with financial wellbeing. Approximately 73% of Americans consider finances the number one cause of stress, according to a recent financial firm survey.
However, we can do a lot personally to address this major anxiety-producer.
Anxiety over budgeting is a natural human tendency. Matching household budget with specific needs while hoping for extra “fun” funds is not easy.
Rather than worrying endlessly, take advantage of ways to enhance financial wellbeing. Start by conducting a personal budget review, creating a restructuring scheme to kick-start your plan-of-action. What fixed expenses — those that will not normally change — are in the budget already? Making lists is critical to the entire strategic plan, so itemize variable, intermittent and adjustable expenses, making it easier to figure out where reductions can be made, taking control and decreasing spending. It is what it is.
Another part of addressing financial challenges is establishing short- and long-term goals.
What is most important right now?
Are monies available when needed to confront unforeseen predicaments without dipping into regular funds?
Set up a “slush fund” for untimely expenses, like car repairs or dental emergencies. Focus on long-term goals, too, and discover ways to save a little now, allowing long-term wish lists to become achievable sooner rather than later.
Educating yourself about your future is another critical aspect of financial wellbeing. Whether looking into retirement or choosing a more fulfilling vocation, review articles in reputable publications like AARP and quality financial newsletters. They can increase your understanding of what is available and how to get assistance. Support from family and friends who are budget savvy is invaluable. They enrich your knowledge level, bringing new perspectives and fresh ideas and raise points you may not have considered. Finally, when possible, seek assistance from a reputable, expert financial advisor who will work with and for you.
Unquestionably, we must take financial wellbeing seriously.
Purposefully focusing on practical budgeting techniques lowers stress levels, enhancing lifelong health and wellbeing. It is what it is.