If you’re like most Wyomingites, you have learned to tolerate and endure the hazards of winter in this state. From treacherous drives to shoveling the driveway in subzero temperatures, winter can take its toll on the hardiest of people.
For those reasons, you might question my sanity when I tell you I used to go winter camping in the mountains of Wyoming. I was working for NOLS and these excursions took novice campers out in the coldest months of winter for 14-17 days at a time. In total, I have spent close to 150 nights winter camping. They have been some of the most wonderful and challenging experiences of my life.
Here’s the basic rundown on the logistics: You travel through the mountains on skis while wearing a backpack and pulling a sled attached to your hips with metal stays. This allows you to have enough capacity to carry your food and gear, and also makes skiing even more challenging. At various points on the route, you build a “dig-in camp” where you spend eight-plus hours building shelters to sleep in. First you shovel snow into giant piles, then you dig out the middle of these piles to make a shelter large enough to sleep four or five adults (I promise it’s the coolest fort you’ve ever slept in).
An additional challenge of winter camping is cooking enough food and melting enough snow for water to maintain energy and hydration (for reference, NOLS estimates an individual burns 10,000-plus calories per day in this environment).
One of my all-time favorite co-instructors for winter courses was Ron Rash. Ron was a bit of a legend at NOLS and he was approaching his 60th birthday on the first course we worked together.
On the departing bus ride for that course, Ron leaned over and said, “It’s an arctic hell out there,” and handed me a folded piece of paper. I opened the paper to find an article titled “Top 5 Coldest Recorded Temperatures in North America.” Of course, the area we were headed to was on that list. Then he added in a dry tone, “Bring that paper, we may need to burn it to stay warm.”
Though disturbing at first, I came to love Ron’s unique sense of humor and approach to leadership. He had a way of picking apart fears and doubts through humor, typically by addressing them head on.
During my second course with Ron there was a bit of confusion loading the bus, and my skis didn’t make it to the drop-off point. The third instructor, Ian, and I realized this issue at the trailhead. I was mortified to tell Ron of the error and delay our long day even more. As soon as I did he replied, “No problem, you and Ian go back and get them. I’ll take the students into tonight’s camp and start digging in and cooking dinner. Feel free to stop and get a hamburger in town if you want.”
Traveling with 12 students new to skiing and winter camping is not an easy task for three instructors, let alone one. But Ron didn’t bat an eye and squelched my own anxiety by making light of the situation. Indeed, that was the plan we executed (minus getting the hamburger, which didn’t really seem fair).
When Ian and I arrived at camp about five hours later, we found everyone digging out their shelters and singing pop music at the top of their lungs. Apparently, Ron had instructed them that singing is an important part of shoveling.
When we asked how the solo trek went, he replied, “That was the easiest first day I’ve ever had. I just started skiing and told them all not to stop or they might be eaten by a hungry bear.” That was Ron’s style.
The stories are endless. There was the day he volunteered to break trail because he knew the steep ski track would create chaos for the instructor at the back of the pack (which of course, was me). Or his tactics to outsmart a fox from getting our coveted supply of bacon. Or even his mantra about cooking meals, which was: “Cooking in 0 degrees is hard enough, we might as well do it in the daylight.”
Winter camping taught me a lot about pushing past your perceived physical and mental limits. But more than building physical and mental capacity, Ron taught me what it means to lead with authenticity, humor and grace.
Sometimes our culture values a frantic approach to leadership characterized by an overly full email inbox and a jam-packed calendar (and making sure everyone knows about both). But deep down, we are far more inspired and comforted by leaders like Ron — leaders who make hard things look easy and always have time to lighten someone else’s burden.
Recently Ron called me to let me know that now, at the age of 67, he was working another winter course in a few weeks. His direct quote was, “I’m pretty old, do you think I’ll have a heart attack out there?” I smiled imagining him saying those same words to a brand new winter instructor on the bus to the drop off.
Good luck out there Ron, I hear it’s an arctic hell.