With such a record-breaking amount of rain experienced on the Bighorn National Forest this summer, many recreationists have had to adapt to the often-changing conditions on the mountain. While recent weather patterns have begun drying the mountain, there are still areas of the forest that haven’t fully recovered. Among these are the many Forest Service System roads that experience heavy use over the summer. As a result, resource damage has occurred both on and off road due to vehicle travel when the roads are wet and muddy.
Highly compacted wheel tracks or ruts cause the soil underneath to become dense and tightly packed, almost like concrete. This then has the potential to alter the flow of water from surrounding areas and affect how much water is being absorbed by the soil. Soil essentially acts as a giant sponge that can store a great deal of water. When less water is absorbed, roots from the trees and grass on the surface can’t access the water that helps them survive between rainfall events. Waterflow that is altered due to soil compaction also can cause water to be rerouted to other places, making areas that were once lush meadows to wither up and die.
When vehicles travel off a marked trail and tear up vegetation, they are doing more damage than just tearing up some plants. To us, the impact of a raindrop is nothing, but to soil the impact of the hundreds of thousands of raindrops that come from a rainstorm cause the soil to loosen up and erode at a fast rate. Vegetation, leaves, and flowers help to block the impact of rain, turning tiny bullets into nice little drips. Roots allow most of the water to be absorbed into the ground, but they are also the main thing holding all the soil in place. Once roots are gone there is very little to stop all the soil from running straight downhill.
While stopping all erosion is impossible, we can certainly make the effort to slow it down a bit. Soil isn’t like vegetation in that it can grow itself back the next year; once it’s gone, it’s gone for a very long time. In areas like the Bighorn Mountains, it can take roughly 100 years for even 1 centimeter of soil to form, and not even good soil at that. It takes hundreds of years for the fertile topsoil that plants love — with all its nice nutrients and organic matter — to form.
Increased erosion can also negatively affect nearby aquatic habitats. Sediment that washes off from roads into the stream and ponds can greatly reduce the clarity and quality of the water. This affects the fish and aquatic invertebrates that happen to live in those streams and ponds.
Last but not least, driving in the mud is all fun and games until it dries up. Once the mud dries, what are you left with? Rutted out roads that are a nightmare to drive on and make you wish that you had chosen a different route. Some roads have gotten so bad they are practically impassible, and repairs are slow going and not to forget, expensive. The thrill of driving through a mud pit for 30 seconds is not worth having to drive on a bumpy mess for the next 4 to 5 months.
Lisa Balch is special use permit administrator for resorts and organization camps on the Bighorn National Forest.