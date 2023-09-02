09-02 OUTDOORS column soilsweb.jpg

Muddy and water logged conditions exist in the Bighorn National Forest.

 Courtesy photo | Bighorn National Forest

With such a record-breaking amount of rain experienced on the Bighorn National Forest this summer, many recreationists have had to adapt to the often-changing conditions on the mountain. While recent weather patterns have begun drying the mountain, there are still areas of the forest that haven’t fully recovered. Among these are the many Forest Service System roads that experience heavy use over the summer. As a result, resource damage has occurred both on and off road due to vehicle travel when the roads are wet and muddy.

Highly compacted wheel tracks or ruts cause the soil underneath to become dense and tightly packed, almost like concrete. This then has the potential to alter the flow of water from surrounding areas and affect how much water is being absorbed by the soil. Soil essentially acts as a giant sponge that can store a great deal of water. When less water is absorbed, roots from the trees and grass on the surface can’t access the water that helps them survive between rainfall events. Waterflow that is altered due to soil compaction also can cause water to be rerouted to other places, making areas that were once lush meadows to wither up and die.

Lisa Balch is special use permit administrator for resorts and organization camps on the Bighorn National Forest. 

