School’s out, the leaves are green, and the grass is growing taller than the neighbors care. That can mean only one thing: It’s summertime and the living’s easy!
If you read that last sentence with any sort of rhythm, you’ve got a little “Porgy & Bess” stuck in your head. Or Herbie Mann. Or Lana Del Rey. Or, if you’re like me, Sublime.
But you don’t have to be me to know that sublime is as apt a descriptor as there is for the season when our beautiful Bighorns backyard opens up to fully explore.
And it wouldn’t be summertime in the Bighorns if you weren’t living SCLT.
So, how can you live SCLT this summer?
One simple way is to check out a community trail or two — or few. Soldier Ridge Trail and Hidden Hoot Trail both offer convenient opportunities to connect with land and nature on the edge of town. The Green Room Trail is a real hidden gem nestled in Malcolm Wallop Park and connects directly to the Sheridan Pathway system. This is a perfect trail to learn how to ride a mountain bike even if you don’t have an actual mountain bike.
However, the real crown jewel of summer is Red Grade Trails. Thanks to tremendous community support, SCLT has been busy building new opportunities to explore atop the mountain. We’ve more than doubled the system over the last two summers. You can experience some incredible views deep into the Cloud Peak Wilderness, out into the valley and journey back billions of years with the spectacular rock formations the trail passes along — and through!
There are five convenient trailheads with parking lots, too. You can easily explore the mountain from The Aspens, Poverty Flat and Bear Gulch East trailheads, as well as the original Base and Springs trailheads. Need a map? Get one online at sheridanclt.org/recreation/maps.
As summer progresses, even more additions will be made at Red Grade Trails. In fact, crews are on their way to the mountain to begin work on two trails that we hope will make the connection between The Aspens Trailhead and the lower loops accessible from The Base and Springs trailheads. I say hope, because we’ve learned that the mountain and Mother Nature can collude to make creating your next Bighorns adventure a little harder than it would be down here in the valley.
Promontory Point it ain’t, but once this connection is made, you will be able to go from the Base to Bear Gulch on an SCLT trail. And we think that’s deserving of a metaphorical golden spike.
While you’re at it, you can grab a handy-dandy pocket guide to Red Grade Trails. These pocket guides will help you identify many of the flowers, plants, birds and insects you’ll encounter on the trail. SCLT thanks Carol and Sam Mavrakis of The Seidler Foundation for making these guides possible. Get yours at sheridanclt.org/red-grade-trails-pocket-guide.
Of course, that isn’t the only way to connect with land and history this summer. Our annual Mountain Bike Discovery Sessions continue this month. You’ll learn tips, tricks, and techniques here so you can ride anywhere with instructors from Bomber Mountain Cycling Club and Sheridan Bicycle Company. We’ll be at Hidden Hoot Trail June 13 and Red Grade Trails June 20. Both programs run from 6-7:30 p.m. and are free to attend. Helmets are required. Learn more and sign up at sheridanclt.org/mountain-bike-discovery-sessions.
Speaking of partnerships, SCLT’s Unplug partnership with Science Kids resumes later this month with “A Bat Walk in the Park.” We’ll learn all about these often-misunderstood flying friends while getting to “see” them on special electronics before we see them fly over our heads. I promise, it’ll be one of the coolest experiences of your summer. This free program is June 29, from 8:30-10 p.m. at South Park. See all the fun for kids ages 2 to 102 at sheridanclt.org/unplug-with-discovery-sessions.
If you’re looking to learn more about the stories of our past, we’ve got quite a few options for you. We’ve included history stories on each of the new trailhead kiosks at Red Grade Trails thanks to the Vernon S. and Rowena W. Griffith Foundation. Similarly, you’ll see some fascinating history stories at each access point on the Tongue River Water Trails, and the Black Diamond Trail signs have been updated.
Soon, we’ll be releasing History on the Soldier Ridge Trail. Our newest walking tour will let you follow in the footsteps, hoofprints and stagecoach tracks of history that has happened on and around the trail. It’s part of an important travel corridor that goes back as long as people have inhabited the land we call home today. It will be available on the TravelStorys GPS app (the same place you can take the Black Diamond Trail Tour and portions of the Big Goose Creek Walking Tour). You can also take the tour in-person next month with Explore History @ The Hub. Meet at The Hub at 9 a.m. to ride the bus or simply meet us at the trailhead. You’ll hear the stories on the tour as we walk about two total miles.
Of course, none of this can happen without the support of a kind, caring community. WyoGives is right around the corner. This year, our kind, caring friends Sarah Wallick and Aaron Denberg, and the Hughes Charitable Foundation have issued challenge matches up to $20,000. That means your kindness can be doubled. Learn all about it and make your WyoGives gift today at sheridanclt.org/wyogives-2023.
With so many ways to connect to land, history and the places you love, you can easily see why it’s summertime and the living’s SCLT.