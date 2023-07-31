As we progress through life, our food choices are formed and molded by many different factors. Food choices are dictated by habit, preferences, heritage, family dynamics, ability to obtain and cook certain foods, budget, social aspects, nutrition education and the physical aspect of what we can taste and smell. Decreased appetite and thirst will also play a role in aging.

Each person is different regarding food preferences and choices; typically, they become more concrete as we grow. In other words, we tend to become stubborn and set in our ways as we get older. In all honesty, I hope my persistent behavior helps my husband and I have longevity as we mature by keeping up with our nutrition, hydration and physical activity.

Jordan McCoy is a registered dietician nutritionist at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

