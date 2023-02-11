People have been sledding the hill in front of the Kendrick Mansion for decades. It’s the perfect place to go to in town: it’s long enough to make a sled ride worth your while, but not so steep that it frightens off beginners.
Trail End has photos showing Kendrick grandchildren sledding the hill in the 1930s, and now, 90 years later, kids of all ages are still utilizing this hill.
Family Sled Day offers the community the opportunity to come together and have some good old-fashioned fun outside. The Trail End Guilds are sponsoring the refreshments, restrooms will be available, and this family-friendly event is completely free.
Come to the east lawn of the Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site between 10 a.m. and noon Feb. 12. You bring the sleds, and we’ll bring the s’mores!
Sharie Shada is superintendent of Trail End State Historic Site, the home of former Wyoming Governor and U.S. Sen. John B. Kendrick, and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.