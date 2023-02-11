2-11-23 WYO WINTER SPORTS sled day history.jpg
Buy Now

Sledders sled down the hill in front of the Trail End State Historic Site.

 Courtesy photo | Sharie Shada

People have been sledding the hill in front of the Kendrick Mansion for decades. It’s the perfect place to go to in town: it’s long enough to make a sled ride worth your while, but not so steep that it frightens off beginners.

Trail End has photos showing Kendrick grandchildren sledding the hill in the 1930s, and now, 90 years later, kids of all ages are still utilizing this hill.

Sharie Shada is superintendent of Trail End State Historic Site, the home of former Wyoming Governor and U.S. Sen. John B. Kendrick, and Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site.

Tags

Recommended for you