We wrapped up a great summer here in Sheridan with our 10th Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest Aug. 27. Thanks to everyone who came out, our sponsors, the brewers, the food vendors and our volunteers for making it a spectacular day.
With memories of Brewfest fresh on our minds, it’s hard to believe that just two days ago we celebrated the first day of fall. This fall is a busy one with lots of Chamber opportunities for the community to connect, learn about local candidates for the upcoming general election and our community, strengthen leadership skills and get an inside look at our local manufacturing companies.
On Sept. 26 and 27, the Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee will host Candidate Forums for contested races in the general election. They will be held at 6 p.m. at the WYO Theater and livestreamed via the Chamber’s YouTube channel as well as recorded. Monday night will feature board of trustees’ candidates for School Districts No. 1, 2 and 3 as well as Sheridan College. Tuesday night we’ll host candidates for U.S. House Representative, governor, superintendent of public instruction, House District 29, Senate District 21, Ranchester mayor and Sheridan councilmembers. The candidates for Dayton mayor and Dayton Town Council were also invited but have chosen to participate in the Oct. 25 Dayton forum we will host in partnership with the Tongue River Valley Community Center. I hope to see many of you at one or all these important events.
Applications will be accepted for our Leadership Sheridan County Class of 2023 throughout the month of October. Leadership Sheridan County inspires citizens to assume leadership roles in our community, as well as challenges and prepares individuals from diverse backgrounds to become influential in determining the future of Sheridan County. The 2022 Leadership Sheridan County class will graduate Oct. 12 at the Chamber Lunch Program. I invite you to RSVP and join us in celebrating this year’s class.
In addition to our lunch program, the Chamber continues providing regular opportunities to learn and connect. Join Bob and crew at Business Before Hours Oct. 5 from 7:30-9 a.m. at Alpine Climate Control, as well as Kristen and her team at Business After Hours Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at The Sheridan Press.
For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, our annual Manufacturing Day celebration will return to in-person tours and demonstrations of our local manufacturers Friday, Oct. 7. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the products made right here in our area as well as the career opportunities available. A big thanks to area manufacturers for participating and the Chamber’s Business Retention and Expansion Committee and Manufacturing Works for coordinating this year’s schedule.
If you haven’t already, I encourage you to fill out the community survey we and our economic development partners are doing as part of a community review being conducted by the Wyoming Business Council. The survey link is available on our website and has three important questions that will help guide our community as we look to the future of the Sheridan area.
For more information on any of your Chamber of Commerce’s fall opportunities, give us a call or check out our website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org. Hope to see you this fall.
Dixie Johnson is CEO of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.