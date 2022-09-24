Suds n' Spurs Standalones 002.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteers from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce set people up with wristbands, pint glasses (plastic) and wooden nickels used to vote for their favorite brew during the Suds N' Spurs Brewfest Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. The brewfest is the Chamber’s major fundraising event of the year, with proceeds going toward the missions of our committees and to other programs and training opportunities for the Sheridan County business community.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

We wrapped up a great summer here in Sheridan with our 10th Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest Aug. 27. Thanks to everyone who came out, our sponsors, the brewers, the food vendors and our volunteers for making it a spectacular day.

With memories of Brewfest fresh on our minds, it’s hard to believe that just two days ago we celebrated the first day of fall. This fall is a busy one with lots of Chamber opportunities for the community to connect, learn about local candidates for the upcoming general election and our community, strengthen leadership skills and get an inside look at our local manufacturing companies.

Dixie Johnson is CEO of Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. 

Recommended for you