I made a big mistake online. I Googled journals for the new year without adjusting my cookies and now every app I open is filled with ads for new journals.
I don’t particularly want to start a new journal in the new year. It just sounded good in my head. So I thought I would do a quick search online to see what’s out there and boy was I surprised at the many different kinds of journals offered.
Of course, there is the classic bound notebook with simple lines to write whatever you are feeling. Or, if you need help, there are ones that offer prompts to get your thoughts organized.
Then, the ads started to show more. I was suddenly bombarded with ads of journals that doubled as planners both for my personal and work life. A promise that “with this journal” it would keep a month’s worth of meals and housework organized. Journals have morphed into planners.
These planners/journals were unlike anything I’ve seen so far. There were spaces to doodle, little pockets to keep trinkets and even prompts that encourage weight loss. Now, I am no stranger to journaling. I suggest it to a lot of my trauma clients and I keep a few simple lined notebooks on hand just in case. I needed to see these new journals/planners in person, so I went downtown to find some.
Talk about overwhelming. Did you know that some people create their entire journal/planner pages by themselves?! They draw the lines, fill out the calendars and create their own sections for information. This is called bullet journaling. In my head, I think I could do it. But realistically, I would probably be terrible at it and quit after a few days.
There were journals where you colored charts to match a color key of emotions you were feeling each day, so then you could look back on the month and see easily, by color, how you coped. I could totally see myself buying all kinds of beautiful pens to do this each day but it didn’t leave much for actual thoughts.
There were journals that were absolutely gorgeous on the outside with tooled leather and beautiful ribbons and fabrics. The inside was just blank. Definitely not for me. I would probably fill one page with thoughts that are not interesting and then never pick it up again.
There were even journals where you are meant to destroy a page each day. I guess it offers some kind of therapeutic outlet where you can write your thoughts and then send them away.
I started talking to people that keep these beautiful journals and planners each day and it sounds fantastic. They seem so organized and on task. They said it helps them to have moments for themselves where they can take a moment for self-care. And honestly, every journal I picked up and held in my hands was beautiful.
Remember, I said, I wasn’t interested in starting a new journal this year? I think I have to now. The promise of taking a moment for myself is something I’m willing to try. Plus I love new pens.
So many people have suggested amazing journal companies. So if you have any that you love, I would love to hear about them. And if journaling is something you want to try as well, I saw great selections at Roosters, Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts and Jackalope Ranch Mercantile — all on Main Street.
Rhonda Weber is the assistant director at the Advocacy and Resource Center.