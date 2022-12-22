The availability of higher education at a local level has long been of importance to the Sheridan community.
In the 1890s, the Wyoming College and Normal School opened in Big Horn with backing from prominent community members including Edward A. Whitney and John B. Kendrick. After two years, the school closed due to a shortage of students, but the need for a college remained. In 1939 data showed that less than 9 out of every 1,000 students in Wyoming attended college, the lowest in the Rocky Mountain region.
By 1930, community members were again actively seeking ways to form and fund a college in Sheridan. In the mid-1930s, the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce formed an Agricultural College Committee. This committee worked collaboratively with the state of Wyoming, Whitney Benefits and Sheridan County School District No. 7 (the school district at the time with a boundary roughly correlating to the City of Sheridan) to create what would become Sheridan College.
Not everyone was initially favorable to the idea of a college in Sheridan. In 1938, President of the University of Wyoming Arthur Crane made known his opinion that local public junior colleges should not be established in Wyoming.
Thankfully this was not the prevailing opinion and over the years the University of Wyoming, specifically under the presidency of George Humphrey, assisted greatly in keeping Sheridan College alive.
In April 1948, Whitney Trustees agreed to a 99-year lease of 60 acres on the Adams Ranch for a future college site at a rental rate of $1 annually, which by 1965 was deeded to Sheridan College along with 120 adjoining acres. In the meantime, Sheridan County School District No. 7 allowed the college to use their high school facilities (now SJHS) after 4 p.m. Northeast Agricultural Junior College held its first classes in September 1948 under the direction of John O. Goodman as the institution’s first president. By spring of 1950, curriculum offerings showed 36 classes were offered and the institution became Northern Wyoming Community College — or locally known as Sheridan College.
Initially the college relied on ad hoc funding from the University of Wyoming. To decrease the college’s reliance on the university of Wyoming, Whitney Benefits made a donation in 1955 of $15,000 to the Northern Wyoming Community College of Sheridan, Wyoming. In 1957, the Thorne-Rider Foundation and Whitney Benefits contributed to match state funding for the first building on the college campus at a cost of $764,985. In 1968, after six years of scrutiny, Sheridan College gained accreditation by the North Central Association. Whitney Trustees in this same year donated $70,000 to Sheridan College to begin a paramedical training program, later to develop into the school of dental hygiene.
Today, Sheridan College is an established academic institution that is a valuable community asset. Local foundations and state monies will continue to allow Sheridan College to support education within our community for years to come.
Sarah Sommers is a support assistant at Whitney Benefits.