10-20-20 sheridan college stock 9web.jpg

Sheridan College’s Whitney Academic Center, pictured Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, is used for many purposes.

Editor's Note

Information in this article was based on “The History of Whitney Benefits,” by Sam Western. 

The availability of higher education at a local level has long been of importance to the Sheridan community. 

In the 1890s, the Wyoming College and Normal School opened in Big Horn with backing from prominent community members including Edward A. Whitney and John B. Kendrick. After two years, the school closed due to a shortage of students, but the need for a college remained. In 1939 data showed that less than 9 out of every 1,000 students in Wyoming attended college, the lowest in the Rocky Mountain region.

Sarah Sommers is a support assistant at Whitney Benefits.

Tags

Recommended for you