Technology is simultaneously changing faster than ever before and moving more slowly than it ever will again. This can be a terrifying concept, especially when you recognize the rate of change in an individual area. Consider the history of typography: It took 400 years to get from the printing press to the typewriter, and then 100 years to get from the typewriter to a computer with a keyboard. It took less than 50 years from the invention of the personal computer for three quarters of the population to have a smartphone in their pocket or palm at all times. This is quite a trajectory.
In what may be the most controversial column I have ever written, I would like to propose the acceptance of two text formatting practices: 1) it is time to stop using double spaces between sentences and 2) we should all reduce underlined text to only hyperlinks.
If you already agree on both accounts, you can stop reading right now. Or better yet, pass along this article to someone who needs to hear it. If you are still a double spacer or text underliner, it’s time to get with the times…or types.
A single space between sentences. I can already hear your rebuttal, “I learned to type on a typewriter and two spaces between sentences was essential for readability.” Yes, I hear you. And even I, as a young millennial whippersnapper, learned to type with a mandatory two spaces between sentences according to “Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.” You are correct, this was the accepted formatting for both a typewriter and the first few decades of computer keyboards.
But somewhere around the turn of the century this practice began to change. It’s not your fault if you didn’t get that memo, there probably wasn’t one. What is important to know is that by 2010 double spacing between sentences was considered out of style. Which means that in 2022 it is approaching archaic.
For those shaking their heads and thinking about how it will take years to unlearn this habit, let me give you some encouragement. It will probably take you about a week if you fully commit (this was the case for me back in 2007 after a boss gave me significant heckling to get with the times). And if you think you can outsmart the evolution by using the “search and replace” to turn double spaces into single spaces, I promise it will cause more problems than it solves. Just buckle down and make the change. Full stop (an ironic expression in this article as it is the name of a very early form of punctuation that ultimately became the period).
And while you’re at it…
Underlining text doesn’t mean what you think it means. This formatting trend is also a holdover from the typewriter era. Underlining has long been used as a way of identifying text of significance. Without a way to change the font size or add bold or italic on a typewriter, a typist would literally back up on the page and add an “underscore” to create emphasis. I am eternally thankful this is no longer necessary. See what I did there?
With the invention of the internet, programmers needed a way to differentiate between regular text and a link that could be clicked to go to another website (aka a hyperlink). Using underlined text as this signal to readers was an easy transition for readers and had the added bonus that it didn’t mess up the formatting of the text around it. So it slowly became adapted and has widespread application today.
With the prevalent use of hyperlinks for at least the past 25 years, our brains have been wired to see underlined text and know we should click on it. This is precisely why it should no longer be used to designate a title or heading as it once was. If you find yourself underlining text for some purpose other than a hyperlink, think again! Even in formal academic writing, the only time underlined text is necessary is to give credit to another book title in a handwritten essay. I don’t know about you, but handwritten essays are in my rearview mirror by a few decades.
I suppose you could make the argument for underlining text of significance in a handwritten communication such as a to-do list or a personal note. I will acquiesce to that one. But if you’re working on a computer keyboard, you might as well take that little underline shortcut button off your list of options.
If you’re suddenly thinking to yourself, “What in the world will they change next?” I might be able to answer that question based on the experience I had TODAY (look, all caps or italic can be another way to add emphasis). As I opened a blank document on Google Drive to write this article, Google prompted me with the question, “Would you like to try a new pageless version of this document?” That’s right, no visual breaks between pages, just a long white page for as long as the text requires.
I was about to click “no, use page break formatting” before I realized the hypocrisy of telling all of you to get with the times and then avoiding the next evolution myself. So here I am, typing away with single spaces between sentences, no underlined headlines and not even a signal of where one page would end and the next would begin. Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of the printing press, would have his jaw on the ground. Or perhaps he would have been proud of how far we have come, he was an innovative thinker after all.