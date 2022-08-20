Sheridan County School District 1 is excited to welcome back our students and staff for the 2022-23 school year. This time of year is always filled with such excitement, both for adults and kids alike. Our new teachers have been here since early August participating in our induction program to prepare for the upcoming school year, and all teachers reported to their buildings on Monday, Aug. 15. Students, we look forward to seeing you all on Monday, Aug. 22.

With the retirement of Sara McGinnis this summer after 29 years with the district, we filled her curriculum director position with another veteran of SCSD1, Lee Zimmer. Zimmer has served the district for the past 22 years as a math teacher, math curriculum chair and district technology integrationist, as well as serving the state on the Wyoming math content and performance standards review committee. The curriculum department is committed to making K-12 literacy a priority across all content areas, and we are utilizing ESSER funds to provide professional development to our staff, as well as hiring instructional coaches to support students in their acquisition of content through reading, writing, speaking and listening skills and strategies in all content areas.

Pete Kilbride is superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1, which includes Big Horn and the Tongue River Valley.

