Sheridan County School District 1 is excited to welcome back our students and staff for the 2022-23 school year. This time of year is always filled with such excitement, both for adults and kids alike. Our new teachers have been here since early August participating in our induction program to prepare for the upcoming school year, and all teachers reported to their buildings on Monday, Aug. 15. Students, we look forward to seeing you all on Monday, Aug. 22.
With the retirement of Sara McGinnis this summer after 29 years with the district, we filled her curriculum director position with another veteran of SCSD1, Lee Zimmer. Zimmer has served the district for the past 22 years as a math teacher, math curriculum chair and district technology integrationist, as well as serving the state on the Wyoming math content and performance standards review committee. The curriculum department is committed to making K-12 literacy a priority across all content areas, and we are utilizing ESSER funds to provide professional development to our staff, as well as hiring instructional coaches to support students in their acquisition of content through reading, writing, speaking and listening skills and strategies in all content areas.
Grant funds are also being utilized to hire two math interventionists to work specifically with students in grades K-8 to target specific skills necessary for grade-level attainment of the math standards. This collaboration as part of our Professional Learning Communities will result in greater success for our students both in the classroom and on state testing.
We also created a job coach position to work with both Tongue River and Big Horn high school students as they explore their Plan B (life after high school). One of the primary goals of the job coach will be to identify what career areas our students are interested in, and work with our community businesses to provide job shadow, mentoring and internship opportunities for those students. This position will also serve as a liaison between the business community and our school district to help address workforce skills they see as vital for our students to acquire before leaving high school.
This year we are expanding the Life Skills program serving some of our special education students, and the program will be implemented at Tongue River High School and Big Horn High School. This expansion will offer the ability for our instructors to provide more opportunities to develop lifelong skills and enhance the educational experience for students with unique needs. Experiences in the community are a central part of this program as we prepare them for independent living.
Finally, we provided professional development training for our coaches this summer by partnering with Ecsell Sports on the Student-Athlete Experience. This training will be followed up by surveys during the season, which will help us continue to grow our coaches professionally as they provide extracurricular opportunities for our students.
Thanks to all the parents and the community for all your support of SCSD1, and I look forward to a fantastic 2022-23 school year. Together, we make a difference.
Pete Kilbride is superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1, which includes Big Horn and the Tongue River Valley.