Tobacco smoking remains the leading cause of preventable deaths worldwide and is the greatest risk factor for developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. The invention of the electronic cigarette by a pharmacist decades ago as an alternative to tobacco-based products for those who are seeking to quit smoking seemed to be a healthy alternative to smoking of tobacco cigarettes.
Risks of EVALI
The use of electronic cigarettes (also known as vape pen, mod, or pod) has led to the identification of risk factors and clinical disorders associated with the use of vaping products known as EVALI (e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury) and secondhand exposure to the vape cloud. As the use of e-cigarettes continues to surge the risk of EVALI may well be on track to become the most preventable risk factor for the development of lung disease replacing tobacco smoking as the leading cause of preventable lung disease globally.
Risks in the liquid and the way the vape cloud is produced
The risks of vaping are inherent in both the liquid contained in the e-cigarette, and the way the vape cloud is produced. The e-cigarette is filled with liquid, or e-liquid, that contains a minimum of three main components: flavors. sweeteners and solvents. Solvents such as vegetable glycerin or propylene glycol are used to dissolve either nicotine or marijuana-derived compounds so these ingredients can be inhaled. To create the vapor, the e-liquid is heated by metal coils that are composed of many substances including heavy metals such as iron, chromium, aluminum, or a combination of chromium and nickel. The e-liquid is exposed to the hot coils and heavy metals contained within the heated coils can leach into the vape aerosol and when inhaled be deposited deep into the lung tissue placing the lungs and cardiovascular system (heart and vessels) at risk for EVALI. The same risk factors apply to the secondhand exposure of the vape cloud.
Risks of heavy metal exposure
E-liquids contain traces of many inorganic elements and toxic metals such as sodium, bromine, gold, iron, and cobalt. Heating the coils of the e-cigarette with most heating devices being composed of nichrome (a combination of nickel and chromium) in studies has shown higher emissions than known to be from tobacco cigarettes. By inhaling the vapor, irritants travel thought the respiratory tract causing irritation to the lining of the respiratory tract which can and does cause inflammation; just as with tobacco cigarette use, the continued use of vape pens cause irritation and inflammation of the respiratory tract leading to diseases such as COPD and lung cancer. The emissions from nichrome are toxic for humans and are classified as a group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer. A group 1 carcinogen can cause cancer in humans and inhalation of these metals is associated with chronic bronchitis and reduced lung function. Cadmium is also found in some e-cigarettes, and cadmium is associated with an increased risk of lung cancer. Regardless of the source of the metal-containing particles that are inhaled, no inhalation of metal oxide particles is beneficial to health.
Risks of Polycythemia and Popcorn Lung
The use of e-cigarettes has also been associated with the development of polycythemia, an abnormally high number of red blood cells in the blood. Relative polycythemia is often multifactorial and includes low oxygen saturations, exposure to carbon dioxide and other smoking-related diseases such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer. Popcorn lung is an irreversible lung disease that is known to be caused by the inhalation of diacetyl, a component in microwave popcorn; when inhaled, diacetyl causes bronchiolitis obliterans-Popcorn lung-scarring the tiny air sacs in the lungs which results in thickening and narrowing of airways causing coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. The symptoms of Popcorn lung are similar to those of COPD which is irreversible as well. Other irritants found in e-cigarettes vapor is benzene and is classified as a known human carcinogen.
Risks of secondhand exposure
Secondhand exposure to the vape cloud. According to research completed in 2021, Secondhand nicotine vaping at home and respiratory symptoms in young adults, identified volatile components in e-cigarette aerosol include aldehydes and oxidants metals and are known to cause lung toxicity. The cloud is the product of exhalation from the user of the e-cigarette. The 2021 study did identify symptoms related to secondhand exposure to e-cigarette vape cloud consistent with bronchitis, and also symptoms of shortness of breath. As per the CDC secondhand smoke from tobacco cigarettes has no safe level of exposure and even brief exposure can cause serious harm including death; knowing volatile chemicals are present in the vape cloud the study is suggestive of harm just as it is with tobacco cigarettes.
Regulation
There are thousands of e-liquids with many different types of flavors and ingredients many of which are found in oral supplements safe for consumption, and no studies that identify products safe for inhalation. The FDA started regulating e-cigarettes in 2016; regulatory delays have been slow to ban those ingredients known to cause harm. Further study is needed to identify safe ingredients for inhalation, and the effects use of the e-cigarettes have on both the user and the non-user who is exposed to second smoke.
Knowing the risk factors for use of e-cigarettes and related products are essential to avoid EVALI and maintaining a healthy lifestyle for you and your family.