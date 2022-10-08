Suicide prevention and awareness have become increasingly important in recent years. In 2020 alone, 45,979 Americans died by suicide, with men dying 3.88 times more than women and firearms accounting for over half of all suicide deaths.
According to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, we continue to have the highest suicide rate in the country. While there is no single cause for suicide, there are certain risk factors that contribute and warning signs with which we should all be familiar.
There are also ways we can support and access the needs of someone who may be considering suicide. Risk factors are characteristics or conditions that increase the chance that a person may try to take their own life and warning signs indicate someone may be considering suicide.
Risk factors often encompass a range of physical and mental health factors, environmental concerns and historical considerations. Health factors include mental health conditions like depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, substance use problems and serious physical health conditions including pain.
Environmental risk factors involve access to lethal means, prolonged stress such as relationship problems, unemployment and stressful life events like financial crisis, divorce and other transitions or loss. Historical factors include previous suicide attempts, a family history of suicide and child abuse.
When concerned that a person may be suicidal, it is important to be aware of behavioral changes or entirely new behaviors, especially if related to painful events, loss or change.
Warning signs include: If someone is talking about killing themselves, feeling hopeless, having no reason to live, being a burden to others, feeling trapped, behavior and mood changes such as increased use of alcohol or drugs, looking for ways to end their lives, isolation, sleeping too much, depression, anxiety and loss of interest.
If you are concerned that someone you know may be thinking about suicide, there are things you can do to support them. By talking about suicide openly with empathy and care, we communicate to others that it is OK to talk about their thoughts of suicide. This also encourages a connection between people, which can be used to possibly prevent a death by suicide and allows for that time needed to connect someone with mental health professional(s) for further support.
Directly asking someone if they are suicidal, in an unbiased manner, can open the door for effective dialogue about their emotional pain and further assess. These are difficult questions that must be asked to determine if professional help is needed. Helping someone with thoughts of suicide connect with ongoing supports (like the 988 Lifeline) can help them establish a safety net for those moments they find themselves in a crisis.
If someone you know is suicidal and has the intent and plan to harm themselves, alerting 911 could be a crucial live saving step. Having an awareness of suicide prevention will enable us to assist those in our community that may be in a crisis and point them in the direction of professional and ongoing assistance.
Kim Cournoyer, MA, PPC, is an outpatient therapist for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies.