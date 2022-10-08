Suicide prevention and awareness have become increasingly important in recent years. In 2020 alone, 45,979 Americans died by suicide, with men dying 3.88 times more than women and firearms accounting for over half of all suicide deaths.

According to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, we continue to have the highest suicide rate in the country. While there is no single cause for suicide, there are certain risk factors that contribute and warning signs with which we should all be familiar.

Kim Cournoyer, MA, PPC, is an outpatient therapist for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies. 

