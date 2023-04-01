Research tells us there are positive relationships between patient engagement and shared-decision making when we evaluate health outcomes for our patients. With this comes the opportunity for patients to be empowered and positively impact their care.

The patient experience department at Sheridan Memorial Hospital values effective communication through a human experience and interaction with your care teams. We believe that the simple acts of connection, listening and understanding of the patient’s journey contribute to the highest quality of care.

Kelly Lieb, DMSc, PA-C, is director of patient experience at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

