For the past 20 years, the Sheridan community has had access to a little-known resource for meditation and stress relief. Located in the Dorothy King Reflective Garden at Whitney Commons Park is a labyrinth based on one located at the Chartes Cathedral in France. Open daily for community enjoyment, the labyrinth has a long history of connection to the unknown, the divine and the great spirit.
Labyrinths have been found in several different designs all over the world from many different cultures dating back 5,000 years or more. Today they are especially popular in hospitals and cancer treatment centers and along walking paths. The labyrinth is not a maze, but is one path to the center. There are no tricks or choices to make: Should I turn this way or that? You only need to follow the way to arrive at the center. This center can represent the sacred, the core of unity and wholeness where the human and divine intersect. It is a place of peace for pilgrims of every age.
There are several different designs found among labyrinths. The Whitney Commons labyrinth is modeled after the medieval, 11-circuit labyrinth and is 42 feet in diameter, with a journey in of 862 feet. Labyrinths vary in size and other designs can be found on the island of Crete, in the Roman Empire and within Hopi Indian culture. In ancient India, the labyrinth design often featured mandalas.
The labyrinth symbolizes many things. For some it is a religious journey. Jesus said, “I am the Way.” The path can be the way to salvation. It is a symbolic pilgrimage to Jerusalem. Walking the labyrinth reminds us we are all pilgrims journeying to the sacred center we call God. To walk the labyrinth can be to experience a prayer or a meditation in motion that integrates body, mind and spirit. It allows a focus of self because of that integration and is a tool for meditation and enlightenment.
A labyrinth built in a natural setting calls to your senses. You can listen to the water of the stream, the call of birds, smell the earth and grasses. Some bring a question, an issue or intention when they walk into the labyrinth. Others begin with a cleansing breath and let go of everything to allow the experience to unfold as it will. Many feel more focused or centered as they walk and listen to their heart and to God. Many find peace at the center or a new sense of self-awareness. Some find a solution, an answer or acceptance as they walk the same path back out.
There are 15 known labyrinths in Wyoming, most of which were designed and implemented on the grounds of churches across the state. Some labyrinths are for private use and are common at wellness retreats or spas. I encourage you to visit our labyrinth to explore the unknown in a way you may have never done before.
Fachon Wilson is Whitney Commons Park labyrinth consultant.