Fall Colors_CH 002web.jpg
Buy Now

The trees surrounding the playground at Whitney Commons go from a deep green to yellow, orange and red Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

For the past 20 years, the Sheridan community has had access to a little-known resource for meditation and stress relief. Located in the Dorothy King Reflective Garden at Whitney Commons Park is a labyrinth based on one located at the Chartes Cathedral in France. Open daily for community enjoyment, the labyrinth has a long history of connection to the unknown, the divine and the great spirit.

Labyrinths have been found in several different designs all over the world from many different cultures dating back 5,000 years or more. Today they are especially popular in hospitals and cancer treatment centers and along walking paths. The labyrinth is not a maze, but is one path to the center. There are no tricks or choices to make: Should I turn this way or that? You only need to follow the way to arrive at the center. This center can represent the sacred, the core of unity and wholeness where the human and divine intersect. It is a place of peace for pilgrims of every age.

Fachon Wilson is Whitney Commons Park labyrinth consultant. 

Tags

Recommended for you