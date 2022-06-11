Lectins have received a lot of press in the nutrition world the last few years — in part because some new diet approaches, often ‘paleo’ type diets, have dubbed them as ‘anti-nutrients’ and highlighted the potential negative aspects of this protein. In this article, I will review what lectins are, the pros and cons and what is best for most people when it comes to having lectins in the diet.
Lectins are a protein that can reversibly bind to carbohydrates. They exist in animals and plants and carry out many functions including cell development and recognition in animals. Lectins in plants seem to act as a defense mechanism against fungus, bacterial and viral infection. In fact, there is research looking at if these lectins can be used as a novel biomedicine for influenza virus as well as other viruses. The plants with the highest amount of lectins are legumes (soybeans, beans, peanuts) and grains and, to a lesser extent, the nightshade family (potatoes, eggplant, peppers, tomatoes).
Many of the foods that contain lectins are a part of diet patterns we know promote the best quality of health. This includes Mediterranean as well as blue zone eating patterns. Examples of these healthy foods and dishes are lentil curries, black bean soups, beans and rice, oatmeal and cannellini bean casseroles or soups. These types of meals or food choices bring many nutrients including B vitamins, protein and fiber to the plate, helping to reduce risk of chronic disease such as diabetes.
There are some studies showing lectins, especially found in wheat, may produce inflammation, starting in the gut. However, many of these studies do not accurately portray lectin as they look at consuming it in isolation, rather than with a meal or the larger context of the meal.
In addition, these studies may be using uncooked lectin products, which is consumed in limited amounts. Cooking foods like grains and beans removes most if not all of the lectin content by reversing the bond between the carbohydrate and the protein. An especially effective way to remove lectins from foods is to soak them for 24 hours or sprout them or cook them in high pressure steam such as with an instant pot device. Uncooked lectins can be lethal in a few foods, such as the lectin called ricin in the castor oil plant and phytohaemogglutinin found in raw kidney beans. It is wise to never eat these foods raw.
Most people generally do not eat much lectin because of common food preparation habits (cooking beans and grains versus eating them raw). When some lectin-containing foods are not prepared properly, they can be toxic and lead to illness and death in certain individuals. In general, though, there is a lack of significant clinical evidence — human trials with whole, commonly eaten foods — directly pointing to the problems that have given lectins a bad reputation, such as inflammation and intestinal permeability.
If you have questions about which foods can best support your health or have questions or concerns about food allergies or lectins, it is best to work with a trained health professional to help you figure out the underlying root cause and help you develop the best nutrition interventions unique to your needs.