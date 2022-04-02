April is testicular cancer awareness month. Testicular cancer is the most common solid tumor among males age 15-34 years old. The American Cancer Society estimates there will be almost 10,000 new cases diagnosed this year and about 460 deaths. The incidence of testicular cancer is about one per 250 young men, with a peak incidence between ages 30-34 years old. Testicular cancer has an overall five-year survival rate of 97%.
Risk factors include undescended testis, personal or family history of testicular cancer, age, ethnicity, HIV infection and infertility. Whites, Hispanics and American Indian/Alaska Natives have the highest rates of testicular cancer. The incidence of testicular cancer has increased over the past several decades for unclear reasons.
Symptoms of testicular cancer include acute pain in the scrotum or testicles, dull ache in the scrotum or abdomen, firmness of the testicle, painless solid testicular mass, scrotal heaviness and swelling. Epididymitis is another ailment that can present with similar symptoms to testicular cancer in the same age group. While a clinical exam can help differentiate the epididymitis from testicular cancer, an ultrasound of the scrotum is the imaging test of choice to aid in the diagnosis of these conditions.
Treatment of testicular cancer generally requires surgery to remove the testicle. Cancer staging through chest radiography, chemistry panel, liver function tests and tumor markers guides the need for chemotherapy and or radiation therapy when metastatic disease is discovered. Having had testicular cancer on one side does increase the risk of developing testicular cancer on the opposite side. For patients who desire future fertility, sperm banking may provide hope.
Correction of an undescended testicle before puberty has been shown to reduce the risk of testicular cancer. Otherwise, there is no known prevention. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends against routine screening in asymptomatic men by clinician and patient self-exams. While there has been no direct study suggesting that anabolic steroids increase the risk of testicular cancer, the British Journal of Cancer reports that muscle-building supplements containing creatine, protein, and testosterone enhancing androstenedione increase the risk of testicular cancer by 65%.
Young men must see their medical provider if they have symptoms related to testicular cancer. Survival rates have improved significantly as a result of increased surveillance and improved patient specific or targeted therapies. Survivors need continued surveillance for possible reoccurrence, cardiovascular disease, infertility, as well complications of therapy.