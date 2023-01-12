In legislative debates on hot topics the commitment of legislators to their positions can run deep. It is all too easy for the conversation to pivot from reasoned arguments to fights — figuratively and literally.
To prevent that, parliamentary procedure proscribes a form of debate that is formal and ritualized. This is reflected in the rules and traditions of the Wyoming Senate.
When the senate is in session, all members are to be seated, facing the chairman who sits at a raised dais in the front of the room. Only one person is to speak at a time. Someone wishing to speak is to stand at deskside until recognized by the chairman.
Any senator who has spoken is not to be recognized again until everyone else who wishes to speak has their turn.
A speaker is to face forward and address all comments to the chair, not to any other member. Back and forth discussions between senators are not allowed.
Use of proper names of fellow senators is prohibited, except for the chair as necessary to recognize someone wishing to speak.
The prohibition on proper names extends as well to using product brand names, even the name of other states. For instance, Colorado is referred to as “the state directly to the south of us.”
Courtesy is expected at all times, even during the most heated debate. Insults, attacks or questioning of motives is not allowed.
Use of props is not allowed during debate. One of the most heated exchanges I witnessed was when a senator sponsoring a bill that addressed a rare illness pointed to the visitor gallery above and had someone suffering from the disease stand as the senator pleaded for passage of his bill. “Out of order! Out of order!” one senator shouted loudly. He rose to the point of order and objected in the strongest terms to the use of a human being as a “prop” to incite passage of a bill. As I recall, his objection was sustained, and the speaker was ruled out of order.
It is improper to refer to what the House may or may not do with a bill, nor the governor. The deliberation is to be above such influences and based on the facts and arguments presented within the four walls of the chamber.
These rules, odd as they may sound, are intended to achieve an ideal for the Senate as “a great deliberative body.” That is a noble aspiration, though difficult to achieve in practice. The rules are a help, but not a guarantee of civility.
Let’s hope, in the upcoming session, the ideal of great and civil deliberation is achieved.
Dave Kinskey represents Johnson County and eastern Sheridan County in the Wyoming Senate. A businessperson and former Mayor of Sheridan, he can be reached at his legislative email at Dave.Kinskey@WyoLeg.gov.