Two weekends ago, I traveled to Cheyenne and spent several days in the state capitol preparing for the 2021 General Session. This will be a session unlike any other. Legislators will be meeting in a hybrid format, with some business conducted in person and other business conducted virtually.
We convened at noon Jan. 12 for a one-day virtual session to fulfill the requirements of the Wyoming Constitution. Some of us were present in person, other legislators attended via the internet.
In the midst of this, I received a barrage of emails to the effect that the “Legislature wasn’t going to meet,” and the “Legislature wasn’t going to do it’s job,” etc. Let me be clear: Your Wyoming Legislature is at work on the issues facing our great state.
In the Senate, in the span of a few hours, we convened the 66th session since statehood; we appointed officers, adopted rules and introduced 50 bills, and referred them to committees for consideration. We then adjourned until Jan. 27, and in the interim, committees will be considering those 50 bills, and killing them or reporting them out to the floor to be ready for debate when reconvene this week.
The House of Representatives did likewise, with an equivalent number of bills referred to committees.
On the first day of this pandemic session the budget bill was on the desk of every legislator. In years past, the budget bill wasn’t ready until after session had been underway for weeks. This is a testament to the extra effort made by all to continue with the important business of the state.
In a usual general legislative session, we meet for 40 business days in a row. Every legislator is on two committees, which meet in the morning, over lunch and in the evening. The House and the Senate usually gavel in at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to consider legislation referred to the floor by that committee work.
In this hybrid session, we will work a bit differently. We met for a day, introduced and referred bills, then adjourned for a week and a half to have committee meetings. We gavel back in this week for eight business days to consider legislation, and to introduce and refer more bills, then gavel out and hold more remote committee meetings. We hope, after that, to convene entirely in person. Whether the pandemic will have subsided enough to permit that remains to be seen.
Washington is meeting in person, why not Wyoming? The D.C. folks have all received the vaccine. The Wyoming Legislature has not. We are awaiting our turn, like everyone else.
North Dakota is meeting in person, why not Wyoming? North Dakota mandated masks for all in the Capitol. Wyoming’s legislative leadership decided a mandate would be unenforceable.
We will be meeting this year in a hybrid session, with some business conducted virtually and other business taken on in person. Virtual and in-person work will be accessible to the public. While this is not anyone’s ideal way to conduct the business of the state, we’re working hard to do as much as we can for the people of Wyoming.