May is National Stroke Awareness Month with a goal to increase awareness around this very important public health problem. It is estimated that up to 150,000 deaths related to stroke occur each year in the U.S. That equates to 1 in 19 deaths, making it the fifth leading cause of death in our country.

Because many of the available treatments for stroke are time-dependent, a stroke is a medical emergency and it is important to seek care as soon as you or someone you know develops signs or symptoms of a stroke.

Luke Goddard, MD, is an emergency department physician and chief medical officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

Recommended for you